Fire breaks out at offshore platform leaving five dead and one missing
Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon, a subsidiary of the Anglo-French oil and gas player Perenco, has reported a fire incident, which took place at its offshore platform located off the coast of Gabon.
Based on initial reports, this fire incident, which occurred at Perenco’s Becuna platform on the Simba field offshore Gabon on March 20, 2024, left two injured and …
