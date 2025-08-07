Investing in oil and gas is hard work. It is even harder if you are not an industry insider. Between land, legal, understanding AFEs, cash management during drilling and completion, understanding JIBs – there is a reason it takes teams of people to successfully stand up an oil and gas company. There are also so many funds out there targeting investors that I’m still in awe:

“But what about this oil and gas investment I saw on Facebook?!”

“I got pulled aside at a conference by some fund promoter saying they can turn me into Billy Bob Thorton.”

“They were talking about huge tax savings and 3x my money – sounds great!”

“Which one should I invest in?”

If I had a nickel for every time I got that question, I would currently be sipping $45 dollar espresso on the Italian coast instead of $5 Breakfast Blend from Kroger. The problem with most “passive” oil and gas projects is that they are designed to take advantage the non-industry insider. Even sophisticated investors get sucked into these deals. Fund sponsors and salesmen throw around words like “carried working interest”, “standard fees” and – one of my favorites – “huge divestiture potential” knowing that if you ask anything deeper, you are not their target investor. They want dumb money. They want to sell you the “next best thing” and get rich doing it. Some are just this side of legal.

This is one of the big reasons that folks in the oil and gas business rarely invest in their own industry! Sure – some are looking for diversification away from their primary income source (like company stock - can’t fault that) but they also know the sad truth: Most oil and gas deals are not deals, they are oil and gas promotes.

So where do oil and gas industry professionals go when they look for tax-advantaged oil and gas funds? Are there actually good oil and gas funds out there? Yes...

Being an industry insider and knowing the investment landscape very well is why I have been hesitant to ever publicly endorse a project at Sandstone Group. We get requested all the time to help different oil and gas companies promote their deals, and after spending 15-20 minutes looking through the offering materials, I shut it down.

After years of searching, I am excited to say we finally found an oil and gas investment manager that we are extremely excited to share with you: Shalehaven Partners.

A great oil and gas offer has three key items:

Experienced Management Team

Clear Strategy: Tier 1 Proven Basins with a diversified portfolio of wells and basins

Low Fee / Tax-Advantaged

Shalehaven has all three, which is likely one of the reasons over 50% of their investors are oil and gas industry professionals.

The Co-Founders have spent their entire careers in oil and gas roles in finance, land, and legal. I also spent two years working under them both in a previous life, so I can personally speak to them as people and professionals.

Shalehaven’s strategy is clear: Fractionally investing capital alongside established oil and gas operators, leveraging the operators’ experience and prior exploration investment to aggregate a diverse array of proven oil and gas wells into annual portfolios. This balanced approach leads to a reduction in the risk associated with asset concentration.

One of the biggest deal breakers for us when reviewing other funds is single-well-only or projects that are only diversifying across a small set of assets. Performance varies tremendously among offsetting wells for many reasons, even among Tier 1 basins. Operators know this and plan for it. When an oil and gas company drills a 4-well pad, the results are generally not compared on a single well basis, but on a pad level. If Chevron evaluates projects this way, shouldn’t the investor?

Another aspect that differentiates Shalehaven is their low-fee, investor-first structure. I love this slide from their deck, which compares their fees to several other funds (which, good luck trying to decipher other funds’ fee structures on your own!):

Look at these other funds! 30% fees? Truly incredible – and it is a big reason we like Shalehaven because they have built a transparent model that puts the investor first and aligns the incentives between the management team and the investors. If you’re confused by all the numbers above, let me boil it down to one important concept: Shalehaven’s investors are made whole on their investment before the management team makes any money. I challenge you to find an oil and gas fund structured this way...because I haven’t found one!

Inevitably, investors looking at oil and gas funds are driven by tax benefits. And, Shalehaven is one of the more tax-advantaged funds available. With a 90.7% tax deduction delivered to their 2024 Fund investors, you’d be hard pressed to find another fund that offers such a high tax deduction.

Riddle yourself this – how could a fund with 22% fees return a deduction that is any higher than 78%?

Of course - most oil and gas funds have tax-deductions, so Shalehaven certainly didn’t invent this concept. Yet, investors who are looking for more than just immediate tax savings – those investors who also want a return – should take a hard look at Shalehaven. We were informed that the latest quarterly distribution from Shalehaven’s 2024 Fund was 31% annualized and is expected to increase this quarter. Truly remarkable returns.

It is for these reasons that we are excited to be working with the Shalehaven team on multiple fronts.

If you want to learn more about Shalehaven, check out their website

Disclaimer:

This email and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The information is not intended to be, and should not be considered, investment or tax advice. All investments carry risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates are forward-looking statements and are based on assumptions that may not materialize. Recipients of this email are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek the advice of a qualified professional financial advisor, legal counsel, and tax professional – and rely solely on their advice – prior to making any investment decisions. Sandstone Group is not responsible for any investment actions taken or not taken by the recipient.