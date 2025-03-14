Faith, Freedom, and Politics: Alexander Duncan’s Mission for Texas

In Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy, host Stuart Turley interviews Alexander Duncan, a police officer running for U.S. Senate in Texas against John Cornyn. Duncan shares his faith-driven motivation for entering politics, emphasizing the need for leaders who honor God, support law enforcement, and advocate for conservative values. He discusses issues like energy independence, national security, government overreach, and the role of faith in governance. Turley praises Duncan’s strong constitutional knowledge and commitment to grassroots involvement, highlighting the importance of new leadership in both Texas and Washington.

Stuart Turley [00:00:07] Hello everybody, welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast. My name is Stu Turley, President CEO of the Sandstone Group. Today we're living in just a totally crazy news cycle, but today I get to talk to Alexander Duncan, and I mean, he is not just a cool cat. He is a young man that grew up in California, moved to Texas, I already like him, but Now he's also a police officer and he is now running for Congress of the United States. Welcome to the podcast today, Alexander.

Alexander Duncan [00:00:41] Thank you for having me, Stu. I really appreciate this opportunity. And it's quite exciting for me because this is the first podcast slash interview I'm doing. So I'm looking forward to where this conversation takes us.

Stuart Turley [00:00:51] We can only go up from here, Alexander. I'll tell you, I have really enjoyed. I just want to give the podcast listeners a little bit of a warning. I have gotten to know you on X. I love your X posts and I want people to get to know you. You're the first one in a series that I'm doing for any. buddy that is running against Republicans that are RINOs or Democrats, I want on our podcast to help them out. We're also starting to get influencers, and we're going to go on location with you and other folks as well to go to influencers. So this is going to be the first of many podcasts for you.

Alexander Duncan [00:01:33] Yeah, I'm excited. And before we begin, I just want to know if it's okay if we just pray real quick, because faith is really important to me. So I just want to know if we can start this off in prayer.

Stuart Turley [00:01:41] Absolutely.

Alexander Duncan [00:01:42] Okay, so Father, we pray that you bless this conversation today and that you open the hearts and minds of the listeners. We thank you for this opportunity to come together and speak your truth to the world. And Lord, let this just be a moment that glorifies you as we wanna give you all the honor, glory, and praise you deserve. May we never forget that our rights, our freedoms, and our very lives come from you alone, and may we always stand boldly in that truth. In Jesus' name we pray.

Stuart Turley [00:02:06] Holy smokes, you're the first guest that has ever done that, and I applaud you for saying that. So thank you, and you just made my day.

Alexander Duncan [00:02:14] Oh, thank you.

Stuart Turley [00:02:16] There's a couple things that I don't do very well, and that's one of them, but when we sit back and take a look, I loved President Trump's speech last night in front of Congress. We're recording this the day after, and when he stood up there and he was saved by God for a reason, you don't see the actions that he's taking unless it's pretty true.

Alexander Duncan [00:02:39] That's right. Yeah his speech last night. It was a great speech and it's sad to see the state were in because it was such a unifying Speech when you really break it down How can you sit there and say what he's done so far is not great for the country as a whole and you have The Democrats that are just sitting there Especially when you have that boy DJ get honored and recognized and they still can't get up and clap and celebrate that So it's just sad to see the state were still in

Stuart Turley [00:03:07] Um, you know, I'm going to ask you some personal questions here because when you sit back and take a look, you're a law enforcement officer, like Gunther, the influencer on X I love him and his brother, Hunter, they are an absolute hoot. I love those guys and I'd love to get them on a podcast with you. Well, that would be just an absolute wonderful time. But as we sit here and we take a look at this, you're in law enforcement, that's punishment enough. Why are you taking the step to go to real punishment and go into politics?

Alexander Duncan [00:03:41] You know I've always had a heart for service and that started with my dad was a police officer for 34 years so I followed in his footsteps and I loved it. I loved every minute of being a police officer but I always thought there was something more and it wasn't until I found that relationship with God that I said you know what I need to bring this to a bigger stage a bigger audience so I could give God the glory and honor he deserves and I know it's a rough It's a hard world to be in politics, but I truly believe we need more God -fearing, honoring men and women to enter that, you know, world.

Stuart Turley [00:04:18] You know, you're absolutely again, making my day. I went just recently with Doug Sandridge over to the University of Oklahoma and did several podcasts over there. And the young students that were there actually were brilliant. They were smart. They were intelligent. It's the next generation. And when you sit back and take a look at the house of representatives, the them. The Republicans have done a really good job of getting some new blood in there, and that are not ancient, decrepit, rude, and really not focusing on that, but we still have some rhinos.

Alexander Duncan [00:04:56] to get rid of. Yeah, there's a whole list of rhinos we need to get rid of.

Stuart Turley [00:05:01] You're in now what district are you running in or what area because you're running against Cornyn?

Alexander Duncan [00:05:06] Yes, sir. So I'm running for a statewide. So corn is one of our two senators. We have him in Ted Cruz. So corn is the last one we kind of need to get get rid of.

Stuart Turley [00:05:16] Boy, the, the house, the Texas has got some lousy representatives in the, in the state, but I applaud you for running against corn and he is a gentleman that needs to go, I'm going to be just quite honest.

Alexander Duncan [00:05:32] Yeah, his voting record has proved to us that he is not a Republican, he is not a conservative. And that's the saddest thing I think I've realized after moving to Texas is the world believes Texas to be something, and it is, it's a great state. We value freedom, we value God, we value the family. But seeing in the Texas house right now, the Democrats are starting to take that over. So when people have this apprehension, oh, you're from California, I'm like, yeah, but I've lived through these bad experiences, like these bad policies that Democrats bring in. I've lived, I've experienced it, I do not want that here. I believe. because it will destroy the state if we let that infect us.

Stuart Turley [00:06:08] Oh, absolutely. I like the way you're thinking. And, and when president Trump just got our new secretary of education sworn in, she's there to take down the department of education and give it back to the states, this is a Huge undertaking and I applaud him for doing that. And so our legislature in Texas is going to be very important. And as a U S senator, you can beat Cornyn, you're going to be needed to be a leader in the U S Senate to help the state Senate races.

Alexander Duncan [00:06:46] That's right. Yeah, I mean, I think the most important job of a U .S. senator is to advocate for their state. And it was ever seen President Trump's doing a great job of adhering to that 10th Amendment and giving power back to the states where it belongs. Cause for the longest time, the federal government just kept absorbing and taking on all this power that it was never delegated in the first place. So if we could get back to giving that power to the states, yeah, our S our state Senate and our state Congress is going to have a lot of work to do.

Stuart Turley [00:07:13] Oh yeah, and I, and you know, when we sit back and we talk about energy, Alexander in Texas is a great place to hail from when we consider our budget surpluses due to oil and gas.

Alexander Duncan [00:07:26] That's right.

Stuart Turley [00:07:27] It's not a bad thing

Alexander Duncan [00:07:28] No, and I mean, those workers in the oil and gas industry, those are hard working men and women. And people don't realize just how hard that work is and how that work is sustaining the entire United States. I think I read recently that directly and indirectly, there's 24 million jobs that are created from the oil and gas industry. Right. That's a massive amount of employment.

Stuart Turley [00:07:53] And when you consider the Texas has got a budget surplus based on it, and we look at the United States, Alexander, Texas has wind, solar, a natural gas, a nuclear, and you take a look at ERCOT is its own grid. You have the East and West for the main divisions. I've been doing a study, and there's very few states that can handle the new AI and the amount of demand that's coming on. George's one that can because they've got the two new nuclear reactors But Texas has budget. They have new natural gas power plants coming online. We have the new Stargate in Abilene, Texas with its own natural gas power plant. California is in trouble. Delaware is in trouble. New Jersey is in trouble. This is going to be a major focus for you as you go in and take a look at this. Chris Wright, our Secretary of Energy, has got his hands full with the energy problem.

Alexander Duncan [00:08:54] Yeah it's funny you bring up California because I forget what year exactly that Newsom wants all electric vehicles by but it's like you don't even have that infrastructure you don't have the grid capable of handling that but somehow he thinks it's going to work

Stuart Turley [00:09:08] It's terrible. And when news, I mean, Newsom goes out and you have to look at who he's buying oil from Alexander. He's importing oil from Iran and you, and you look at China, he's importing, he buys 70 % of the oil that is stripped out of the rain forest from China. Uh, it's not good economic business.

Alexander Duncan [00:09:35] No, and it's a national security issue. Why are we borrowing oil and importing that from our adversaries?

Stuart Turley [00:09:42] I like the way you think on this. Now, so how do people find your website?

Alexander Duncan [00:09:48] So my website is DuncanForSenate .com. And as you've said, I'm pretty, I'm posting quite frequently on X. So that's probably the main one to find me on.

Stuart Turley [00:09:58] So what are some of your aspirations in your first roundabout? You're going to have to raise money because unfortunately, Senator Cruz, I love Senator Cruz, Senator Cruz, I had a nice chat with him when working with the Americans for prosperity and I've got some plans to try to interview him and secretary Chris Wright and also Doug Burgum and Lee Zeldin because though that, that group is critical. for lowering and meeting president Trump's commitment to cut our energy prices in half. So we've got a lot of work to do, Alexander. And I keep wanting to call you Duncan. I don't know why you got two first names. I keep wanting to Duncan out. I keep. So if I call you Duncan, it is a compliment because anyway, I apologize.

Alexander Duncan [00:10:48] It's funny you say that actually because most people call me by my last name most people call me Duncan so I'm used to that

Stuart Turley [00:10:55] Well, being a law enforcement, when you were going through the academy and going through those things, I'm sure people called you a lot of other things other than just Duncan.

Alexander Duncan [00:11:04] That's right.

Stuart Turley [00:11:04] Now, as law enforcement, what were some of your worst moments out there in the field? Oh, man.

Alexander Duncan [00:11:11] And I mean, there, when you look back on it, there's a lot of kind of traumatic things you see as a law enforcement officer and you could probably take any police officer off the street and they've seen some stuff that most people would never want to see in their lifetime.

Stuart Turley [00:11:25] Exactly.

Alexander Duncan [00:11:26] Probably one of the worst though are these, some of these fatal car accidents you respond to. They're mangled beyond belief and you're just, you feel so bad because you're thinking, man, this guy was just, you know, on his way to the store and his life's over. And when you start thinking about the families involved, that's what weighs on you. Cause you're like, man, just, he was, he was just out running an errand and boom, life's done.

Stuart Turley [00:11:48] But doesn't that make it better for you to be a legislator to think about your legislation may impact people that way?

Alexander Duncan [00:11:58] I think so, and I think that's why we need more people running for office that are not career politicians. We need people that have worked in the real world, that see how these policies actually affect people. Right. You know, it's one thing to sit behind a desk and say, you know, I want to write this piece of legislation, and I believe it's going to do X, Y, Z, and then you find out it doesn't do any of that. It's actually hurting the people that you, you know, wrote this to protect.

Stuart Turley [00:12:22] No, and in fact the refreshing aspect of this in Doge, I absolutely love Elon Musk and his 20 year old kids running around finding things. I am disgusted that the Republicans have allowed this because when they had the control of the purse strings, they've done nothing. I know

Alexander Duncan [00:12:45] And when President Trump was rattling off that list yesterday of where all of our tax sellers have gone, and I've said this before, it's like, I don't care what political affiliation you, you belong to, you can sit there and think billions and millions of our dollars should be going overseas to other countries when we have veterans on our streets that need support, we have mothers and children all across this country that need help, but we're sending our tax dollars to, to foreign countries. It's crazy to me.

Stuart Turley [00:13:16] Um, when we sit back, I'm, I'm hearing ramblings and, and what do you think about getting out of NATO, the UN and disbanding the ATF? That's a, that's a loaded question. There's a lot of material there for you.

Alexander Duncan [00:13:31] Yeah, I'll I'll start it off saying I think we should be out of all three NATO NATO has we're basically funding NATO ourselves When you look at it and we have a whole ocean in between us But I fronting the most of the cost and if you look at what's going on right now It's like NATO wants war they want a war and they want do you know to continue supporting Ukraine? Even though Ukraine is not in NATO. So it's like why are you pushing for this when all we want is peace right now? Right. And then as the UN is concerned, the UN is just, they're all about globalism. They want to just fast track basically one world government is their dream eventually. And as we know that's it's not biblical, we don't want a one world government. Right. But we know in the end times that it's gonna it's gonna come at some point. But that's the UN sole objective is to push that global narrative. And when it as far as the ATF is concerned, there's a lot of good agents that work for the ATF, but it's one of those things. The government, it's unconstitutional. The laws they're enforcing, especially when it comes to guns, are just completely unconstitutional. They infringe on our rights, and that's why I think you just need to disband the agency completely and start something new.

Stuart Turley [00:14:41] Wow. You know, I've thrown a couple of curveballs at you, Alexander, and it's kind of fun to be an old dog and an old interviewer and throw you some curveball and you're answering them very nicely and professionally. And I like the way that you're, you're heading down this path. You actually understand the constitution. And when you see the Democrats lined up there and they're trying to protest something, then they say we're in a constitutional crisis. I go, no, we're not.

Alexander Duncan [00:15:12] Yeah, and it's funny because me and my wife were friends with a bunch of teachers, and you just hear what they're teaching their students and you find out like that's another one. Department of Education has got to go because they've just indoctrinated our youth with stuff they quite frankly don't need, but we've removed civics basically from

Stuart Turley [00:15:29] Roll.

Alexander Duncan [00:15:29] from all grade levels. And now you have the Democrats who love to say, we're a democracy, we're, no, we're not a democracy. We're a constitutional republic. There's a big difference. If it was a democracy, the Democrats would just run wild and they would use their 51 % to just rule over us. So that is why it's extremely important that we do know the constitution, that we get back to learning civics again and learning what this country was built on.

Stuart Turley [00:15:54] You know, I think this is going to bring up one of my major. points is as we get to this point of I remember my mom being involved and my dad when he was available because he was in the military and it was always gone you know off to Vietnam or whatever but the parents were involved in schools and the PTA and when my kids were growing up my wife was down there I mean you could not get her out of it she was in the PTA and we were involved in the schools, it is going to be important for the states And local government, people have to buckle up. And I think that's one of the Genevieve Collins is the head of the Americans for prosperity in Texas, and we need to get you working with her and visiting with her because she is all about getting that grassroots in there at each local area. Yes. So I parents have got to buckle up. This is our country. This is our kids, and this is our local election. and it needs to happen where you're involved.

Alexander Duncan [00:17:02] That's right. Yeah. That's the thing. More people need to get involved for too long. Too many people sit on the sidelines and as Republicans, we did, we harmed ourselves in that we stayed silent for way too long and allowed all this nonsense that, you know, all the woke narratives, we, we allowed that because we didn't speak up at the time, we just kind of let it come in and it infected all these organizations.

Stuart Turley [00:17:26] Well said. I tell you, so what's coming around the corner is trying to raise money and working with the organizations. It's going to be tough for you. So, you know, we want to be here to help out for you. And if we can get a Gunther and his brother Hunter, I would love that. That would, to me, would be an absolute wonderful podcast where we could sit about talking about politics and law enforcement because Even take Kyle Reeves, who is a influencer in his own right in LinkedIn. He runs the largest support and websites for police in the United States. And that's the kind of guys we got to get you visiting with.

Alexander Duncan [00:18:06] Yeah, that would be great. And like you said, it's so sad that politics have turned to this, but money is the biggest thing. When you look at people like Cornyn that are just deep in Washington, they are funded by that Washington elite. He's still he's he's part of the old Bush era, Republicans, and he's got a ton of cash behind him to keep supporting them.

Stuart Turley [00:18:29] But in, in one of the things that president Trump did do right is he went on the podcast tour, so we're going to have to get you on the podcast. I w I've got a bunch of podcast friends. We'll get you out there and start rolling you through there. So again, what was the website where people go to, to donate?

Alexander Duncan [00:18:48] www .duncanforsenate .com

Stuart Turley [00:18:50] Well, I'll tell you what, I'm looking forward to again, further hassling you. I mean, following you on, on eggs, cause I enjoy poking at you all the time. And I honestly truly respect you for your service first line. And, and again, your first responder outlook and your Christian and constitutional outlooks are so important and so needed. So Alexander, thank you again for stopping by the podcast today.

Alexander Duncan [00:19:19] Yeah, thank you. I really appreciate this. I enjoyed my time here with you, and I look forward to having future conversations with you. This was great. Well, thank you. Talk to you soon.