ExxonMobil Sees LNG As A Growth Business Into The Future
Speaking to the BBC in London on Monday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry lashed out at major oil companies that continue to increase capital investments in exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources to meet rising global demand. Kerry was responding to a question about remarks by Shell CEO Wael Sawan last week that such investments are n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.