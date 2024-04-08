Exxon vs Chevron For The Future of Guyana

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics including California's high greenhouse gas emissions due to structural fumigation, surging gas prices in the state, challenges in wind energy amid drought and blackouts, the significant water consumption of AI models like ChatGPT, and the impact of an upcoming solar eclipse on solar electricity generation. They also delve into Exxon's legal battle with Chevron over the Guyana oil fields, highlighting the intricacies of the joint operating agreement and the implications for the oil industry. Additionally, they touch upon the U.S. job market, rig counts, and the Federal Reserve's dilemma in managing inflation and interest rates amidst economic uncertainties.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:52 - California Emits More Greenhouse Gas Than All Other U.S. States Combined

04:11 - Why gas prices in California ‘have gone ballistic’

07:33 - Wind Drought Blackout: Do You Feel Lucky, Punk? – Energy Bad Boys

09:58 - Critical impact — ChatGPT consumes 500ml of water for every 50 texts you send it

13:08 - April 8 solar eclipse will briefly limit solar electricity generation across the country ›

16:20 - Markets Update

22:32 - Rig Count

24:03 - Exxon’s $60 Billion Fight With Chevron Will Reshape Big Oil

29:31 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 6, 2024 Stu Turley

California, renowned for its stringent climate policies, has been identified as the leading emitter of sulfuryl fluoride, a potent but long-lasting greenhouse gas, according to a recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment. Sulfuryl […]

April 6, 2024 Stu Turley

Gas prices have been on the rise nationwide, but for California drivers, they’ve skyrocketed in a short amount of time. The Golden State’s average at the pump surged by $0.23 to $5.27 per gallon on Friday […]

April 6, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: We recommend you subscribe and support the Energy Bad Boys Substack. I have interviewed Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling and am looking forward to more conversations with them. Original article: HERE Wind […]

April 7, 2024 Stu Turley

As we ramp up towards a world of constantly generating content with AI, we are being asked to consider the environmental cost of its production. hen the Internet undersea cables on the West Coast of […]

April 6, 2024 Stu Turley

On April 8, 2024, a full solar eclipse will briefly but fully obscure sunlight to utility-scale solar generation facilities from Texas through Maine with a combined 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity. In addition, the eclipse […]

April 7, 2024 Stu Turley

The prize is called Stabroek — a series of oil fields off the coast of Guyana, the Latin American nation bordering Venezuela and Brazil. The potential riches are incredible — about 11 billion barrels of oil, worth […]

