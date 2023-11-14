Exxon to start lithium production for EVs in the US by 2027
HOUSTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said on Monday it plans to start producing lithium from subsurface wells by 2027 to provide supplies of the key metal used in electric-car batteries and advanced electronics.
Oil majors are investing in the electrification sector as governments in the United States and Europe set programs to promote wider u…
