Oil and gas are going to be highly dynamic right now, as China just shut down gasoline and diesel exports. This is because of the crisis in the Middle East and many refineries there were hit.

The Exxon Shipment: A Symptom of Supply Strain

Exxon’s decision marks a rare reversal of typical trade flows. Australia, which relies heavily on imported fuels, has traditionally sourced from Asian refiners. However, the ongoing war in the Middle East has throttled crude oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing Asian facilities to curtail exports.

China, a key exporter, has imposed a complete halt on gasoline and diesel shipments to safeguard domestic reserves as local oil prices hit $100 per barrel.

This has left buyers like Exxon scrambling, turning to U.S. Gulf Coast exports despite the higher costs. The last similar shipment to Australia was by Marathon Petroleum in late 2023, but Exxon’s move signals escalating urgency.

This isn’t just a one-off; it reflects a fractured global supply chain. Asian refiners are facing crude shortages, prompting curbs on fuel exports and pushing buyers toward distant sources like the U.S.

As one analyst noted, such trans-Pacific trades are unlikely to become sustainable without prolonged disruptions, but they illustrate how the Middle East conflict is reshaping energy logistics.

The Broader Global Crisis in Gasoline and Diesel Markets

The global gasoline and diesel markets are in turmoil, driven by geopolitical shocks and structural vulnerabilities. U.S. retail diesel prices have surged past $4 per gallon for the first time in nearly two years, with a 14.7-cent daily jump marking the largest since 2022.

Gasoline has climbed above $3.20 per gallon, up 20 cents in a week, as crude oil benchmarks like Brent hover around $81 per barrel amid fears of prolonged supply cuts.

Key drivers include the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, which has disrupted nearly 20% of the world’s oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, a major LNG exporter, has declared force majeure on shipments, exacerbating energy shortages in Europe and Asia.

Global inventories are tight due to high demand for heating and power amid harsh winters, compounded by a chronic shortage of refining capacity.

Analysts warn of inflation risks, with potential oil spikes to $85-$90 per barrel heightening recession fears for 2026.

In Europe, gas prices have soared up to 40%, while sugar, fertilizer, and soy costs rise in tandem.

Russia, under pressure from Ukrainian strikes, has hinted at halting gas supplies to Europe, further straining markets.

Despite forecasts of lower crude prices averaging $50-$60 per barrel in 2026 due to oversupply, short-term volatility from conflicts could dominate.

Disruptions in the Middle East: Refineries Under Fire

The crisis intensified with Iranian drone attacks on key Gulf energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, with 550,000 barrels per day capacity, was hit, causing a fire and temporary shutdown.

Qatar halted LNG production after strikes on its facilities, while Kuwait’s Ahmadi refinery reported injuries from debris.

These attacks mark a significant escalation, targeting hubs that supply a third of global oil and a fifth of natural gas.

Israeli offshore gas fields like Leviathan and Tamar were also shuttered, affecting exports to Egypt.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, production at fields exporting 200,000 barrels per day was suspended.

Analysts warn that prolonged closures could evaporate the 1.5 million barrels per day global oversupply buffer, driving prices higher.

Gulf Refineries under attack – Source BloombergNEF

Ukraine’s Strikes on Russian Refineries: Straining Downstream Supplies

Adding to the strain, Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks on Russian refineries, hitting 21 of 38 major facilities since January 2025—a 48% increase from the prior year.

This has dismantled about 20% of Russia’s refining capacity, leading to domestic fuel shortages, price hikes, and a plunge in diesel exports to an eight-year low.

Russia imposed export restrictions on gasoline and diesel through year-end, impacting buyers like Brazil and Turkey.

The attacks have cost Russia’s oil sector up to $12.9 billion, reducing crude processing to a 15-year low.

For the EU, already reliant on alternative diesel sources post-Russia ban, this redraws trade maps, increasing dependence on distant exporters and elevating prices.

California’s Vulnerability: Fewer Refineries Amid Global Turmoil

California, the U.S.’s largest gasoline market, is particularly exposed. The state has seen refinery capacity plummet 60% since 1992, from 25 to just 10 active facilities.

Recent closures include Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refinery (139,000 barrels per day) in December 2025 and Valero’s Benicia plant (145,000 barrels per day) slated for April 2026, erasing 17% of state capacity.

With limited pipeline connectivity to other U.S. hubs, California relies on imports that must meet its strict environmental standards.

Global disruptions—like Middle East refinery hits and reduced Russian exports—could spike prices, already 50% above the national average.

Experts warn of fuel shortages in 2026, as the state shifts toward renewables but remains dependent on fossil fuels.

Ukrainian strikes indirectly strain the downstream by curbing global diesel, which California imports heavily.

Implications for U.S. Investors: Focus on Valero and Marathon

For U.S. investors, refiners like Valero Energy (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) offer exposure to high margins amid the crisis. Valero, with 3.2 million barrels per day capacity, has outperformed peers, gaining 31.5% in the past year, driven by robust refining and SAF investments.

However, its California closures (e.g., Benicia) highlight risks from regulations and volatility, though Venezuelan crude imports could offset costs.

Marathon, larger in capacity, benefits from midstream stability via MPLX, providing a buffer during downturns.

Its shares have risen, with 2026 earnings projected to grow 18.8%.

Both are pivoting to renewables, but investors should watch geopolitical risks, biofuel mandates, and potential recessions that could squeeze diesel demand.

Looking Ahead: A Fragile Energy Landscape

The Exxon shipment to Australia is a microcosm of a global fuel crisis fueled by Middle East attacks, Ukrainian strikes on Russia, and structural refining shortfalls. For California, this means higher prices and supply risks as refineries dwindle. U.S. investors in Valero and Marathon can capitalize on near-term margins but must navigate policy and volatility. As conflicts persist, the world braces for sustained energy shocks—underscoring the need for diversified supplies and accelerated transitions to alternatives.

