Exxon Doesn't Want Hess??

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss significant headlines from Ceraweek and the energy sector. They highlight big oil executives pushing back against rapid energy transition calls, noting the challenges and uncertainties surrounding it. They also discuss the potential retirement of coal capacity in PJM without replacement, Biden administration's consideration of hastening coal power plant closures, Daniel Yergin's critique of the energy transition discourse, and ExxonMobil's stance on acquiring Hess amid a Chevron dispute. Additionally, they touch upon TotalEnergies' unexpected acquisition in the Eagle Ford Shale to support LNG terminal operations. Throughout, they analyze market trends, oil prices, and geopolitical impacts, emphasizing the complexities and dynamics within the energy landscape.

HOUSTON, March 18 (Reuters) – Top oil executives took to the stage of a major energy conference on Monday to vocally oppose calls for a quick move away from fossil fuels, saying society would pay a steep cost […]

About 24 GW to 58 GW of thermal resources — or 12% to 30% of the PJM Interconnection’s installed capacity — are at risk of retiring by 2030 without a clear source of replacement generation, […]

U.S. coal-fired power plants could be forced to shut down two years sooner than envisioned under a Biden administration plan to stifle pollution from the electricity sector. The potential change being seriously considered now by […]

At the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, countries committed themselves for the first time to moving away from oil, gas and coal. According to the International Energy Agency, demand for fossil fuels is set to […]

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose to multi-month highs for the second straight session on Tuesday as traders assessed how Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian refineries would affect global petroleum supplies. U.S. […]

(Bloomberg) – The boss of Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday that it has no interest in buying Hess Corp. outright, despite taking Chevron Corp. to arbitration over its proposed $52 billion merger with the other […]

Global energy company TotalEnergies is expanding in the US shale patch with an upstream acquisition in the Eagle Ford of South Texas, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said March 18. “We are willing to integrate […]

