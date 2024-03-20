Exxon Doesn't Want Hess??

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss significant headlines from Ceraweek and the energy sector. They highlight big oil executives pushing back against rapid energy transition calls, noting the challenges and uncertainties surrounding it. They also discuss the potential retirement of coal capacity in PJM without replacement, Biden administration's consideration of hastening coal power plant closures, Daniel Yergin's critique of the energy transition discourse, and ExxonMobil's stance on acquiring Hess amid a Chevron dispute. Additionally, they touch upon TotalEnergies' unexpected acquisition in the Eagle Ford Shale to support LNG terminal operations. Throughout, they analyze market trends, oil prices, and geopolitical impacts, emphasizing the complexities and dynamics within the energy landscape.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:56 - CERAWEEK-BIG OIL EXECUTIVES PUSH BACK AGAINST CALLS FOR FAST ENERGY TRANSITION
04:44 - Up to 58 GW faces retirement in PJM by 2030 without replacement capacity in sight: market monitor
06:45 - Biden officials mull quicker death for US coal power plants
08:52 - Energy guru Daniel Yergin: «I’m sick of the energy transition discussion»
10:53 - Markets Update
12:54 - Oil rises to multi-month highs on Russian supply concerns
14:34 - ExxonMobil has “no interest” in Hess purchase amidst Chevron dispute, CEO says
17:01 - CERAWEEK: TotalEnergies to acquire upstream position in Eagle Ford Shale
19:10 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
CERAWEEK-BIG OIL EXECUTIVES PUSH BACK AGAINST CALLS FOR FAST ENERGY TRANSITION
HOUSTON, March 18 (Reuters) – Top oil executives took to the stage of a major energy conference on Monday to vocally oppose calls for a quick move away from fossil fuels, saying society would pay a steep cost […]
Up to 58 GW faces retirement in PJM by 2030 without replacement capacity in sight: market monitor
About 24 GW to 58 GW of thermal resources — or 12% to 30% of the PJM Interconnection’s installed capacity — are at risk of retiring by 2030 without a clear source of replacement generation, […]
Biden officials mull quicker death for US coal power plants
U.S. coal-fired power plants could be forced to shut down two years sooner than envisioned under a Biden administration plan to stifle pollution from the electricity sector. The potential change being seriously considered now by […]
Energy guru Daniel Yergin: «I’m sick of the energy transition discussion»
At the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, countries committed themselves for the first time to moving away from oil, gas and coal. According to the International Energy Agency, demand for fossil fuels is set to […]
Oil rises to multi-month highs on Russian supply concerns
NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose to multi-month highs for the second straight session on Tuesday as traders assessed how Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian refineries would affect global petroleum supplies. U.S. […]
ExxonMobil has “no interest” in Hess purchase amidst Chevron dispute, CEO says
(Bloomberg) – The boss of Exxon Mobil Corp. said Monday that it has no interest in buying Hess Corp. outright, despite taking Chevron Corp. to arbitration over its proposed $52 billion merger with the other […]
CERAWEEK: TotalEnergies to acquire upstream position in Eagle Ford Shale
Global energy company TotalEnergies is expanding in the US shale patch with an upstream acquisition in the Eagle Ford of South Texas, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said March 18. “We are willing to integrate […]
