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rebrannin@aol.com's avatar
rebrannin@aol.com
11h

Hallelujah, it takes a crisis of Democratic Control to bring simple reason to our energy disaster. They will be fighting mad this may cut out the fraudsters.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
11h

Next move up to governor goofball. California politicians voted themselves into a corner and it was non dry paint. It’s time to bring rogue actors back onto the ranch and make them tend to the operation.

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
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