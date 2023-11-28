Exclusive | China wielding ‘bargaining power’ with Russia over Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline
Construction of the Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline is likely to be slower than expected despite the ‘no limit’ strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to export at least 98 billion cubic metres per year of gas from Russia to China
Construction of one of Russia’s key natural gas projects to en…
