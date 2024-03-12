EVs have one third less range than advertised, magazine test finds
OFFICIAL FIGURES FOR MILES ON A SINGLE CHARGE DO NOT REFLECT REAL WORLD CONDITIONS, ACCORDING TO TESTS CONDUCTED IN BEDFORDSHIRE
Electric cars have up to a third less range in reality than advertised, an investigation has found.
Official figures for how many miles an electric car can drive after one charge are based on a standardised test, done in warm conditions.
However, What Car magazine discovered that under real-world conditions, including at colder temperatures, cars perform …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.