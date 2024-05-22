EV Market Cooling?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner covers the challenges facing the electric vehicle market, including decreased sales, high costs, and political factors. He highlights that consumer interest is waning, with many finding EVs too expensive despite potential tax credits. In finance, oil prices fell 1% due to a crude inventory build, while natural gas dropped 3%. Apache announced $700 million in asset sales to Wildfire Energy, and Phillips 66 acquired Pinnacle Midstream for $550 million. Tanner predicts a strong future for hybrids and midstream assets, given the current market dynamics.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:12 - What’s Going on with Electric Vehicles?
05:34 - Oil falls 1% as US inflation persists, dampened geopolitical risk premium
07:58 - APA Announces over $700 Million in Asset Sales from Two Transactions for Non-core Texas Properties
09:41 - Phillips 66 to Acquire Pinnacle Midstream from Energy Spectrum Capital
11:17 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
What’s Going on with Electric Vehicles?
2024 has not been kind to the electric vehicle, particularly in the United States. Sales are down, Tesla laid off staff, and EVs have been caught in the political crosshairs. The future of transportation may […]
Oil falls 1% as US inflation persists, dampened geopolitical risk premium
HOUSTON May 21 (Reuters) – Oil prices settled 1% lower on Tuesday as lingering U.S. inflation poised to keep interest rates higher for longer and likely weighed on consumer demand at the pump, while little […]
APA Announces over $700 Million in Asset Sales from Two Transactions for Non-core Texas Properties
HOUSTON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) announced today the sale of non-core producing properties by Apache Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries in two separate transactions with aggregate proceeds of […]
Phillips 66 to Acquire Pinnacle Midstream from Energy Spectrum Capital
Transaction advances company’s wellhead-to-market strategy HOUSTON, May 20, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced today it has agreed to acquire Pinnacle Midland Parent LLC (Pinnacle) from private equity firm Energy Spectrum Capital for cash consideration […]
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter