EV Makers Turn to Discounts to Combat Waning Demand
Buyers looking to get a bargain on a new car might want to consider an electric vehicle.
As sales growth has slowed for battery-powered models, automakers and dealers are slashing prices and piling on discounts to clear out unsold inventory.
Some automakers, such as Hyundai Motor and Ford Motor, are this month offering cash rebates as high as $7,500 on so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.