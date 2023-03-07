EU’s LNG imports from Russia see highest levels in 3 years
European Union’s LNG imports from Russia last year rise by 31% and 35% compared to 2020 and 2021 volumes, respectively
LONDON
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports into the EU from Russia last year were the highest in at least three years, despite an 80% drop in pipeline gas imports from Russia one year after the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
