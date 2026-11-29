Europe's New Cars Can Now Refuse to Start Over Emissions Faults. America's "Prevent or Limit" Law Is Still on the Books
This should get you worked up, as it will be impacting your future.
A new EU rule requires new cars to lock out drivers who ignore an emissions fault. Here is what it really does, what a viral post got wrong, and why a 2021 US law that the House twice refused to defund deserves a closer look.
As you have heard me talk about Blue States having 52% higher electricity prices, this one drives me nuts. Pun intended. Several y…
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