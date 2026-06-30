Europe’s once-mighty industrial engine is sputtering, and Germany—the continent’s manufacturing powerhouse—is at the epicenter of a deepening crisis. High energy costs driven by aggressive Net Zero policies, renewable intermittency, heavy regulations, and carbon pricing are accelerating deindustrialization. Major firms are slashing jobs, closing plants, and relocating production to the United States and Asia, where energy is far cheaper and more reliable.

Recent developments underscore the urgency. On June 30, 2026, economist Peter St. Onge highlighted the trend in a widely shared post: “Europe’s industrial death spiral is accelerating. Volkswagen is laying off 100,000 while every major German carmaker — plus steel and chemicals — moves production to America. Last one out turn off the socialism.”

Volkswagen Leads the Exodus

Volkswagen Group, a symbol of German engineering prowess, is reportedly planning to cut up to 100,000 jobs and close or idle production at up to four German plants (including sites in Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, and Audi’s Neckarsulm facility). This follows earlier announcements of 50,000 cuts by 2030.

The moves come amid struggles with the EV transition, intense Chinese competition, U.S. tariffs, and—critically—Europe’s structurally high energy costs.

The Energy Cost Driver

Industrial electricity prices in the EU remain roughly twice as high as in the United States and about 50% higher than in China, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) data for 2025.

In 2024, EU industrial electricity averaged around €0.199/kWh, compared to €0.082/kWh in China and €0.075/kWh in the US.

Germany consistently ranks among the highest in Europe.

These gaps persist despite some post-2022 declines from crisis peaks. Energy-intensive sectors (chemicals, steel, autos, glass) bear the brunt. Surveys show 37–51% of German industrial firms considering scaling back or relocating production abroad.

Net Zero Policies Amplify the Problem

The root issue extends beyond the 2022 energy shock. Europe’s push for rapid decarbonization via wind and solar—under frameworks like the EU Green Deal and Germany’s Energiewende—has imposed massive system costs ignored by simplistic Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) metrics.Dr. Lars Schernikau’s April 2026 analysis in The Unpopular Truth explains why. Full system costs (storage, backup, grid integration, reduced efficiency of dispatchable plants, and lost inertia) make variable renewables far more expensive at high penetration.

In Germany, Adjusted full costs for solar can exceed €374/MWh.

Wind follows closely above €210/MWh.

In contrast, lignite (even with CO₂ costs) remains far cheaper domestically.

Germany now has wind/solar capacity 2.5× peak demand, leading to curtailment and inefficiency. Regulations, carbon taxes (ETS), and subsidies further distort markets and raise costs for remaining fossil and nuclear capacity.

The result: unreliable supply, volatile prices, and lost competitiveness. Emissions have fallen, but often through deindustrialization rather than genuine efficiency gains—factories close or move, “exporting” emissions elsewhere.

Deindustrialization in Action

Chemicals: BASF has repeatedly cut production and jobs at its Ludwigshafen complex due to energy price spikes (e.g., €3.2 billion in additional costs in 2022), closing energy-intensive lines and shifting output to lower-cost regions such as the US and Asia.

Steel, autos, and others: Multiple major German carmakers and steel/chemical firms are expanding in the US. Broader manufacturing output has stagnated or declined, with industrial job losses mounting (e.g., 160,000 in Germany alone in 2025, according to one report).

EU manufacturing’s share of GDP has fallen significantly. Over 10,000 factories were reported at risk in some 2025 assessments.

Can Europe (and Germany) Recover?

Short-term relief exists. The EU approved Germany’s industrial electricity price subsidy scheme for energy-intensive firms (2026–2028), and the European Commission launched a “Clean Industrial Deal” to support decarbonization while addressing competitiveness.

However, these are largely band-aids—taxpayer-funded subsidies that do not fix underlying problems of intermittency, over-regulation, and an ideological commitment to rapid Net Zero timelines.

Longer-term recovery faces steep hurdles:

Political and ideological lock-in: Reversing course requires admitting policy failures, a move that faces resistance in Brussels and Berlin.

Infrastructure and capital flight: Once factories close and skilled workers disperse, rebuilding capacity can take years or even decades.

Global competition: China and the US continue to invest in reliable, affordable energy mixes (including nuclear and fossil fuels where needed).

Energy reality: True low-cost, reliable power favors dispatchable sources. Over-reliance on weather-dependent renewables without adequate backup/storage drives up system costs exponentially at scale.

Some analysts point to political shifts (rising support for pragmatic parties) or potential nuclear revival as glimmers of hope. Others warn that without fundamental reform—deregulation, realistic timelines, and embracing all low-carbon options, including advanced nuclear—the “death spiral” could become permanent.

Europe has slashed emissions more than most regions, but at a steep economic price: crippled industry, higher living costs, and lost global standing.

To what good? China still pumps out more pollution and makes money, and Net Zero just increases costs and costs manufacturing capabilities and jobs.

The question is no longer whether the pain is real—it is whether leaders will prioritize affordable, reliable energy over rigid ideology before more irreplaceable industrial capacity is lost forever.

Now let’s look at the Ugly Baby in the Room. What if the US leaves NATO - Can Europe Defend itself?

No, Europe is not currently capable of fully defending itself without significant US support in NATO, particularly against a high-intensity peer conflict like one with Russia. It would face major gaps in the short-to-medium term (next 5–15 years), though progress since 2022 has been substantial. Supplying its own military hardware is increasingly feasible in many categories but remains constrained by fragmentation and scale. Economically, a full shift to self-reliance would impose high costs that compound existing pressures on strained European economies.

With Ukraine lobbing drones across 5 different NATO countries to get to Russian oil and refinery assets, it kind of raises questions for me. How long till Russia says there have been too many red lines crossed?

Current Military Capabilities and Gaps

European NATO members (plus Canada) have made real strides:

Spending surge: In 2025, they increased defense spending by about 20% year-over-year to roughly $574 billion (in constant terms). All allies now meet or exceed the old 2% of GDP target (up from just three in 2014). Germany, Poland, the UK, France, and Nordic/Baltic states lead the way. A new 2025 NATO target aims for 5% of GDP on defense and related security by 2035 (3.5% core defense + 1.5% infrastructure/resilience).

Production ramp-up: Ammunition output has exploded—from ~300,000 rounds/year in 2022 to an estimated 2 million by end-2025. Companies like Rheinmetall are scaling 155mm artillery shells toward 1.5 million annually. Drone, missile (MBDA), and armored vehicle production is growing rapidly. Joint EU initiatives (ASAP for ammo, EDIP for industry) are helping.

Strengths: Advanced national industries (France’s Rafale and subs, Germany’s tanks/armor, UK naval/air capabilities, Italy/Spain contributions). Eastern flank states (Poland, Baltic states, Finland, Sweden) are highly motivated and expanding forces quickly. Coalitions of the willing (e.g., UK-led JEF) show promise.

Critical shortfalls without the US:Strategic enablers — The US provides the bulk of capabilities Europe lacks at scale: aerial refueling tankers, strategic air/sea lift, advanced intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance (ISR), satellite communications, and theater-level command for large operations. Europe is under-resourced here.

Nuclear umbrella — The US extended deterrent is foundational. France and the UK have independent arsenals, but they are limited in numbers and scope.

Scale and sustainability — Europe struggles with the volume and logistics needed for a prolonged high-intensity war. Many systems still rely on US components or designs.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated bluntly in January 2026: “If anyone thinks here that the European Union or Europe as a whole can defend itself without the US, keep on dreaming. You can’t.” He noted Europe would need to more than double spending targets and develop its own nuclear capabilities.

Analyses from CSIS, CEPA, and others conclude that while Europe could handle lower-intensity scenarios or buy time on the eastern flank, it could not credibly deter or defeat a major Russian conventional attack alone in the near term. A “European pillar” within a reformed NATO (with reduced but continued US involvement) is more realistic than full strategic autonomy. True independence would likely take a decade or more of sustained effort.

Hardware self-sufficiency: Europe can produce most major platforms domestically or regionally (fighters, tanks, artillery, missiles, ships, drones). Scaling is underway and impressive in ammo/artillery. However, full independence would require deeper integration of fragmented national industries, resolving supply-chain vulnerabilities, and massive investment in R&D and production lines. Joint programs (future combat aircraft, main battle tanks) are progressing slowly due to differing national priorities.

Economic Implications

Europe’s economies are already under pressure from high energy costs, deindustrialization trends, and fiscal constraints. A major increase in defense spending to achieve self-reliance would add significant strain:Scale of increase: Moving from current ~2.1–2.3% of GDP (EU average) toward 3.5–5% would require roughly doubling core defense budgets for many countries. Total European NATO spending could need to rise dramatically.

Fiscal trade-offs: Governments would likely use a mix of higher taxes, reallocation from social/welfare spending, and increased borrowing. This risks higher public debt, inflation pressures, and cuts to popular programs. OECD analysis highlights the fiscal challenges of sustained higher defense outlays.

Opportunity costs: Defense spending competes with investments in green energy transition, infrastructure, healthcare, and education—areas already strained. It could slow recovery in manufacturing and energy-intensive sectors.

Potential upsides: A defense industrial boom could create jobs, spur technological innovation with civilian spillovers (e.g., dual-use tech), and boost exports. Some economic studies find that military spending has a neutral-to-positive long-term effect on growth in many countries. It might partially offset deindustrialization by revitalizing heavy industry.

In my opinion, the re-industrialization would not have any benefit due to the high energy costs of Net Zero.

Net effect: Short- to medium-term drag on growth and living standards is likely, especially if paired with existing energy and regulatory burdens. Long-term outcomes depend on efficiency—well-targeted spending on integrated European capabilities could enhance security and competitiveness; wasteful national duplication would worsen the burden.

In summary, Europe has accelerated rearmament impressively since Russia’s 2022 invasion, but it remains heavily dependent on the US for critical enablers and the nuclear umbrella. Full self-defense and hardware independence are aspirational but not achievable quickly or cheaply. The most pragmatic path is strengthening a European-led pillar within NATO while pushing for greater integration and production capacity.

A complete US withdrawal would create a dangerous transition period of heightened vulnerability. Political will for deeper European defense cooperation (beyond current fragmented efforts) will determine whether Europe can close the gaps before any crisis tests them. The economic price would be steep but potentially manageable if paired with growth-oriented reforms.

So the next time I hear the EU badmouth the United States, I vote we pull out of NATO and the UN. Let them face the Russians with their Net Zero policies and see how that goes. There is some advantage to staying in the UN, just to vote things down, but I am in the mood, I would rather throw the UN out of the US and have Europe pay for its own defense.

There are new trading blocs forming, and it looks like Europe is getting left out.

What do you think?

Appendix: Sources and Links

Peter St. Onge X post (June 30, 2026):