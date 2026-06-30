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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

Europe and net zero is anti-human and the politicians know it - they just don’t care about the humans that will go away as that’s the goal of the WEF anyway. Deindustrialization means you live off government welfare until there isn’t any which will come quickly. The irreverent focus on carbon and confusion equating carbon and CO2 are catastrophic mistakes. The concept if carbon sequestration is flawed as most of the industrial waste being pumped underground is not CO2 or even carbon containing chemicaks but is N, NOxx, S, SOxx, and other pollutants. Thus avoiding the proper treatment of pollution. The cult attraction to CO2 is a fatally flawed practice.

NATO is done. The refusal to let the USA use bases for aviation and supply during the early parts of the Iran operation effectively killed the organization and violated the basic purpose of the organization. The USA should remove all hardware and everything we paid for leaving the skunks to fend for themselves. Good luck to europe as they have adopted a special kind of stupid. We can support them best by selling products at market prices for cash - no credit. So NATO - bye bye.

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