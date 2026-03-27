Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

Stu,

They don’t listen to you, they really should!!! Energy security begins at home 🏠. Right down to the individual family. You have been right on this and a wealth of other topics! Great job 👏

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