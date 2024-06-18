Energy-intensive companies need more support from the European Union, a group of large European industrial associations said in a statement released in Brussels on Tuesday.
Wind was already providing 20% of electricity in Europe and was a strategic resource for Europe’s industry,” the group said, noting that energy-intensive industries in chemicals, stee…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.