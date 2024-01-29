European Energy Cancels Wind Project Offshore Denmark
The Danish company European Energy has decided to cease the development of the Omø Syd (Omø South) offshore wind project in Denmark.
European Energy has been developing the Omø South offshore wind project for over ten years and had its environmental impact assessment (EIA) approved in 2020, together with its other project in Denmark, the Jammerland Bay o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.