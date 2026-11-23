Europe Paid Russia €244 Billion for Energy, About What It Has Allocated to Ukraine
Political Hypocrisy runs parallel with Energy Hypocrisy in the European Union.
The comparison holds for 2022 and for the war as a whole. It does not hold for 2023 through 2026, or for the United Kingdom. Hungary and Slovakia are still paying.
Europe, including the United Kingdom, has paid Russia €243.7 billion for fossil fuels since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the Centre for Research on E…
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