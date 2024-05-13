The EU proposes measures including restrictions on Russian LNG transshipment, ban on investing in key Russian LNG projects, and expanded liability for sanctions violations.
Additional sanctions target Russian media outlets, state financing for EU-based political entities, and restrictions on acquiring Ukrainian cultural goods.
The EU also plans military a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.