EU Triples Down on Net Zero: Parliament and Commission Push Absurd, Destructive Policies

This just about sums up some of the things we talked about today.

This week, the European Union doubled (or tripled) down on its net-zero agenda with a flurry of proposals that critics describe as micro-managed, unrealistic, and dangerously detached from energy system realities. From a sweeping electrification mandate to tweaks in carbon pricing and selective delays on enforcement, Brussels continues to prioritize targets over reliable power, affordability, and practical engineering.



These moves come as Europe’s grid already struggles with intermittency, connection delays, and the integration of weather-dependent sources. Adding massive new electric loads without corresponding stable baseload or dispatchable capacity risks higher costs, reliability problems, and further deindustrialization.



The Energy Realities Podcast team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and David Blackmon covers the major stories in this disaster waiting to unfold.

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1. EU's Net Zero Policy Acceleration

We discuss the European Commission's aggressive push on climate policies, including:



A new 46% electrification target by 2040 (doubling current electricity usage)

Expansion of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) with free credits extended to 2048

Extension of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to more downstream products

A 3-year delay on methane compliance rules rather than elimination



This is a total wealth transfer and not good for the citizens of the UK and EU as energy security is a huge issue.

2. Energy Security & Global Geopolitics

The EU's contradictory energy policies, despite energy security concerns

UK North Sea oil development uncertainty under the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham

Iraq's oil exports are bypassing traditional routes through Syria

Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and how countries are building alternative pipelines

Norway's energy dominance despite previous green commitments



3. China's Strategic Response

China is making it illegal for companies to share supply chain data with EU verifiers

This effectively blocks the CBAM compliance mechanism for Chinese companies

Potential strategy to eliminate multinational competition and consolidate Chinese control



4. Renewable Energy Contradictions & Hypocrisy

Wyoming wind farms are killing 23,000+ birds and bats annually, with no penalties

Contrast with Exxon's $1 million fine for one golden eagle death

Battery storage fires in California and UK hospitals

Lack of transparency about renewable energy downsides (rooftop solar fires, EV charging risks)

Why is it that wind farms can kill bald eagles but farmers get prison, or oil companies get fined millions? The Green Energy hypocrisy is real.



5. Grid Reliability & Battery Storage Issues

UK's 7.5 gigawatts of battery storage proved insufficient during June grid crisis

Questions about battery recyclability and long-term sustainability

The paradox of adding unreliable weather-dependent power to grids



6. Media & Data Manipulation

Criticism of the Energy Institute replacing BP's objective statistical review

Wall Street Journal only now reporting what's been known for 25 years about battery storage dominance

Concerns about funding sources influencing energy reporting



7. Practical Energy Solutions Being Overlooked

Engineers know how to fix grid problems, but are silenced by policymakers

Political goals override engineering realities

Unrealistic timelines repeatedly extended rather than revised

The overarching theme is that EU climate policies are economically destructive and impractical, while energy security is being compromised by ideological commitments to renewables over reliable baseload power.



As you have heard me say before:

“The Grid does not discriminate on physics or fiscal responsibility. If either is out of balance, the grid will fail.” Stu Turley

And for our readers in Blue States and Red States, we all need to get involved because there are patterns that matter. Blue States follow the EU and UK in “Green Energy” and policies. They also follow in higher energy prices.

President Trump just announced investigating the National Academy of Sciences' “Green Energy Reports,” and we will be tracking this.

In a forceful move against what he describes as entrenched waste, bias, and politicized science in the energy sector, President Donald Trump has ordered a comprehensive review, suspension, and potential debarment of officials tied to fraudulent climate research and manuals used to justify massive regulatory and litigation costs against American energy producers and taxpayers.

The directive, highlighted in a July 20, 2026, post amplifying the President’s statement, targets the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and related processes that produced biased “climate manuals” for federal judges. These materials have been criticized as one-sided advocacy tools that fueled lawsuits and regulations imposing “massive losses” on the country.

The False Research: Biased Climate Chapter in Judicial Reference Manual

The controversy centers on the Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence, Fourth Edition (published late 2025), a joint project of the Federal Judicial Center (FJC) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). For the first time, it included a dedicated “Reference Guide on Climate Science” chapter.

Critics, including Republican state attorneys general and outlets like the Wall Street Journal, argued the chapter was biased, written by authors affiliated with climate litigation groups (such as the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University), and designed to influence judges in cases involving fossil fuel companies, attribution of weather events to climate change, and regulatory challenges.

Under pressure, the FJC removed the climate chapter from its version of the manual. However, NASEM kept it available on its website, prompting further backlash. Trump’s statement calls these materials “fraudulent, biased climate manuals” that are “now TOTALLY DISCREDITED,” insisting federal judges deserve “FACTS, not political fraud and fake science.” He ordered a full review, suspension, and debarment of involved officials, declaring taxpayers will no longer fund the “Climate Scam” and judges should never rely on it again.

This fits into broader Trump administration efforts, including the May 2025 Executive Order on Restoring Gold Standard Science, which emphasizes transparency, reproducibility, rigorous peer review, and acknowledgment of uncertainties in federally funded or used research.

Green Graft: Billions (and Trillions) in Questionable Spending on Wind, Solar, Battery Storage, and Carbon Capture

Trump’s review of false research ties directly into scrutiny of the enormous taxpayer-funded push for renewables and related technologies under prior policies, particularly the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Key spending figures include:In fiscal year 2025 alone, federal energy subsidies and tax expenditures totaled approximately $64.1 billion, with renewables, electric vehicles, and energy efficiency capturing roughly 90% (~$57.9–$58 billion). Fossil fuels received only about $2.6 billion. This single-year renewable support exceeded the cumulative fossil fuel tax expenditures from 1994 through 2025.

Broader estimates for IRA clean energy subsidies (wind, solar, batteries, carbon capture, EVs, etc.) have ballooned far beyond initial projections. Independent analyses put the 10-year cost in the range of $936 billion to nearly $2 trillion, with long-term projections reaching several trillion dollars by 2050.

One analysis estimated the U.S. poured about $1.5 trillion into wind and solar since April 2020 (encompassing subsidies, tax credits, private investment spurred by policy, and related support). Despite this, wind and solar together accounted for only around 17% of U.S. electricity generation in 2025.

Specific programs: IIJA and IRA funneled billions into battery storage manufacturing and deployment, carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs, direct air capture (DAC), and related demonstration projects. DOE has since terminated multiple awards (e.g., over $3.7 billion in CCS/decarbonization projects and hundreds of millions in battery/manufacturing grants) after reviews found them economically unviable or not advancing national energy needs.

Additional examples of questionable spending include attempts to manage or terminate portions of the $14–20 billion “green bank” grants and various clean energy demonstration awards, some canceled due to inadequate documentation, missed milestones, or political considerations in project locations.

The Trump administration has highlighted these as examples of “Green New Scam” funding rushed through without proper oversight, often benefiting projects that increased system costs, relied on intermittent sources, or depended on foreign supply chains. Policies like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) phased out or restricted many wind and solar tax credits (effective around mid-2026 for new projects), aiming to end market-distorting subsidies for unreliable energy sources.

Moving Forward: Review, Accountability, and Energy Dominance

President Trump’s order signals a broader reset: prioritizing rigorous, unbiased science in policy and judicial decisions while scrutinizing wasteful spending that propped up intermittent renewables and experimental carbon technologies at enormous taxpayer expense. By ending or reviewing subsidies, terminating non-viable projects, and challenging politicized research, the administration argues it will lower energy costs for Americans, enhance grid reliability, reduce dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains, and restore integrity to federal decision-making.

Supporters view this as long-overdue accountability for policies that delivered limited, reliable energy gains relative to the trillions committed or at risk. Critics, including environmental groups and some courts, have challenged certain cancellations and policy shifts, leading to ongoing litigation.

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Check out for Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack: https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/



For David Blackmon https://blackmon.substack.com/



For Tammy Nemeth https://thenemethreport.substack.com/



For Irina Slav https://irinaslav.substack.com/