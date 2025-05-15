EU Sanctions & LNG Boom: What’s Next?

Daily Standup Top Stories

May 14, 2025 Mariel Alumit

ENB Pub Note: This is huge. The Woodside Louisiana LNG project has a total permitted export capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). The foundational phase, approved with a final investment decision in April […]

May 14, 2025 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: Until the EU sanctions Chinese or Indian refineries, Russian oil will still reach its biggest buyers. I have included a summary of the sanctions, and Russia has had a 4.2% GDP growth […]

May 14, 2025 Mariel Alumit

ENB Pub Note: The second-tier sanctions against the Chinese refineries may be the most effective. I included a summary on top, with the newest announcement on the bottom. The Trump administration imposed extensive sanctions on […]

May 14, 2025 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: An interesting “Peak Coal” view has been reached, and you may take a moment to celebrate, until you look at the number of new coal plants going up around the world. You […]

May 14, 2025 Mariel Alumit

ENB Pub Note: I have included a summary of the earnings report for Venture Global. Investing in LNG is a good long-term play, and there are good long-term contracts that have been signed in the […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:12 – Aramco plans to join Woodside’s Louisiana LNG project

03:53 – EU sanctions target nearly 200 Russia-linked ships

05:50 – Washington issues further sanctions aimed at Iran’s trade with China

07:39 – Peak coal and energy security dominate discussion at Geneva conference

09:41 – CEO: Venture Global to sign multiple 20-year LNG contracts in coming quarters

13:38 – Markets Update

14:29 – EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report

15:38 – Outro

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] Well, total capital expenditure for the LNG project pipeline and management reserve is 17.5 billion. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029. This is a huge win for the Trump administration. [00:00:15][15.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:00:16] Yeah, it really is. It’s also a big, big win for Tellurian who was the previous developer of the Woodside, Louisiana LNG project, which used to be named the driftwood LNG project until it was purchased by Woodside and the CEO of Telluria dumped his whole pay package back into this project. [00:00:39][23.0]

What's going on everybody. Welcome into the Thursday, May 15th, 2025 edition of the daily energy newsbeat standup here are today's top headlines. First up Saudi Ramco plans to join Woodside's LNG project. Very, very interesting story. Next up EU sanctions target nearly 200 Russian. Linked ships. Next up, Washington issues further sanctions aimed at Iran's trade with China. Very interesting. Next stop, make coal great again, peak coal and energy security dominate discussion at Geneva convention. Finally, according to a CEO, venture global to sign multiple for 20 year LNG contracts in the coming quarters. Stu will then toss it over to me. I will quickly cover what happened in the oil. And gas markets, and then we will let you get at it. We appreciate you joining us here on this Thursday. As always, I am Michael Tanner, joined by Stuart Turley. Where do you wanna begin?

Stuart Turley: [00:01:51] Hey, I want to give our buddy JP Warren a shout out. I enjoyed getting to give him a hug last night at the event. That was a huge event. Well done to the whole team putting that together. [00:02:01][9.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:01] It was a great event, we appreciate everybody who came out to support and it was nice bumping into a couple fans. It’s weird when people start recognizing you. [00:02:09][7.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:09] It’s weird. It’s kind of cool. Hey, Michael. Saudi Aramco plans to join Woodside’s Louisiana LNG project. Michael, this is a huge story because if you remember, Secretary Chris Wright said that LNG is going to be a gigantic portion of the U.S. Trade balancing. Well, guess what? President Trump is in the Middle East doing some serious trading here. And this is pretty big story. The collaboration was signed between Riyadh between the U.S. Investment forum attended by the Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and U. S. President Donald Trump. I love the reception that President Trump got at this reception. It is very, very cool. Total capital expenditure for the LNG project pipeline and management reserve is 17.5 billion. Woodside is targeting first LNG in 2029. This is a huge win for the Trump administration. [00:03:11][61.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:03:12] Yeah, it really is. It’s also a big, big win for Tell Rinnian, who was the previous developer of the Woodside, Louisiana LNG project, which used to be named the driftwood LNG projects until it was purchased by Woodside and the CEO of Tell Rennian dumped his whole pay package back into this project. He, I think is very pleased right now because that ROI is going to be spectacular. [00:03:40][28.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:41] And this is exactly what I voted for, this is the kind of growth that is going to come back to the United States hugely as President Trump would say. Let’s go to the next story here. EU sanctions target nearly 200 link ships. Michael, not only is the leadership in the EU incompetent, they’re dumb. You know, a they’re just absolutely dumb. So we’re going to have two stories here on sanctions. This one, the EU has imposed multiple sanctions since 2014 with the, this is The seventeenth package unveiled on May 14th, 2025, targeting individuals, entities, and vessels. Michael, guess how much Russia gets hurt by the EU sanctions? Nine. Yeah. The GDP growth is 4.5% GDP growth. It’s where Germany’s was negative two years in a row. Who’s getting hurt by all this? [00:04:45][63.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:04:47] This is par for the course for what the EU has done. I mean, we all know they were okay with Nord Stream being blown up. Whoever blew it up clearly consulted with the EU or else we wouldn’t have done it considering most of the EU happens to be in NATO and there’s a good chance a NATO country, I’m not saying who But there’s a less than zero chance a NATO country blew it up unless you believe it’s the Ukrainian seals as I believe, but the evidence sometimes does point towards you as so all that goes to say is they they’re all for hurting themselves from an economic energy security standpoint par for the [00:05:23][35.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:24] Yeah, they’re, they are not seeing the forest for the trees because they cut them down in Scotland so that they can use diesel to power the wind turbines. Now, let me just point out this, that they’ve got another 60 individuals with another hundred vessels. Michael, there are 1400 ships in the dark fleet of the 1400 ships. There’s a ballpark around 700 that are Russian. All right, let’s go to the next one here. Washington issues further sanctions with aimed at Iran’s trade with China. Let’s take a look at how second tier sanctions could actually stop Russian oil. Let’s take a look at this for Iranian oil. The Trump administration imposed extensive sanctions on Iran, focusing on its nuclear program, oil exports, financial system, and aiming to pressure Iran into renegotiating the nuclear settlement. This is actually very, very important when you take a look at the sanctions, they are actually looking at sanctioning China’s refineries. Michael, oops. They take it one step further and they go after Iran’s that’s not in this article, but if they get serious and Iran starts doing this, Trump will sanction the Indian refineries. You watch for those two things to happen. Iran’s economy will crack. [00:06:52][88.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:53] Yeah, it’s, it, it it’s really true. And I mean, this is a, and I like your EMB pub note here that, you know, these are theoretically second tier sanctions, but they’re probably going to do the most damage. Exactly. [00:07:07][13.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:08] I mean, you sit back and kind of go, okay, what do you do? You put a sanction on 60 fat oligarchs that need to get the Osempa shot. No, it means absolutely nothing. Oh, oh, oh. Osembic. The fat shot as president Trump called it. Hey, a guy, one of my friends called me and I need a fat shot. So he was paying, he was playing $1,800 in the United States and it was $80 in in the UK. Boy, the. Pharmaceutical companies are screwed, but let’s go to the next story here. Speaking of screwed… Peak coal and energy security dominate the discussion at the Geneva conference. Michael, this was actually a funny story. This is actually about the Geneva dry goods storage and how much they were complaining or they were basically saying, oh, by the way, the future of coal is the most dominant topic of the crystal ball at this year’s Geneva dry conference on how little they’re going to be shipping in the future. Hang on, the market is weak, says a quote. Anything you read about the Chinese market suggests there’s no pool for coal imports. Hogwash. This is somebody smoking some funny tobacco. Here’s why. I put in here the whole background on this. Michael, there’s 8,000 watts, megawatts of coal power being done around the world. If you look at map. You take a look at India and China and that’s a whole lot of coal. Guess what Michael? There are 437 new coal plants under construction and another 262 permitted around the world. That’s a lot of new coal going on. Even though the United States has cut back, rest of the world hasn’t. [00:08:58][110.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:59] Yeah, I mean, this, this goes to show that people will always migrate towards, towards the lowest cost energy if left to their own devices. I sound like a broken record saying that if you’re listened to any of this show for any time period, you’ve heard me say that I’m not just playing it on loop, I’m saying it because that’s what all of these articles are showing us that people are going to migrate relative to where they currently are to the cheaper version of what they’re already doing. I mean This, and especially now in the United States, as we’ve seen subsidies for renewables come off, we’re seeing people cancel wind farms. I mean, of course people are moving back. [00:09:39][40.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:40] Oh, absolutely. And so, and let’s go to the last story here. CEO venture global to sign multiple 20 year LNG contracts in the upcoming quarters, I really liked the way that this article toned out from Grok. You know, I, it’s an interesting way that to use Grok, I think that it’s a pretty cool way to look at. Taking an earnings call and then have Grok analyze, and it gave me some very good information on it. Sable revealed during the Venture Global’s first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, we’re very active in significant number of negotiations for long-term contracts at this point, mostly all 20-year terms. That’s… Huge, but you take a look at what I added in here from X’s Groke or Grok or however you want to say it. Is it Groke as in Groken beer or Groke is in Grok a caveman? Is it revenue? You look at 2024 and you look at 2025 guidance and it looks pretty darn good. [00:10:44][64.1]

Michael Tanner: [00:10:45] No, it really does. We clearly just showed that people are bullish on LNG, meaning, of course, these earnings reports are going to signal some great news going forward. And clearly, this stock has boomed since this release. So all the pieces are there. We need to get this CEO on the podcast is what we need. [00:11:07][22.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:11:08] I’m reaching out to him as soon as I get my internet back. [00:11:10][2.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:11:11] Yeah, we know who knows when that will be, but I guys, let's jump over to finance guys, give Stu a little bit of a break, but before we do that, let us quickly pay the bills as always.

Michael Tanner: [00:13:38] Let's just quickly jump over and cover what happened in the oil and gas space today. But let's check out some of our top, top headline tickers. SMP 500 up a 10th of a percentage point. NASDAQ up 0.5 percentage points, 2 in 10 year yields, 1.3 and 1.5. Dollar index up a tenth of a point. Bitcoin basically flat $103,500. Food oil was up, then down a little bit choppy, and currently trading basically at $63 as we record this. 345 on the 14th Brent oil, 6579 and natural gas took an absolute pounding down five percentage points, a down to $3.46, you know, two things we saw today was mainly OPEC trimming 2025 non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast, which is actually a decent supply balance. And we did last night see the API show crude oil stocks rose by 4.3 million. That's their guesstimate of what we can throw up on the screen was the API. Or the EIA crude oil inventory report at 3.5 million barrels. So that was really kind of the lagging on the markets. I don't think people were necessarily expecting that quote from UBS analyst Giovanni Stovano, who we love. Definitely the crude build in the API numbers was not of help. And so it's, it's very interesting there. I think there's a lot going on in the market here, but other than winding down on a little bit of earnings, there wasn't much on the market, Stu. We had a great, great busy week. And man, it's, I'm tired. I'll tell you that much.

Stuart Turley: [00:15:10] You bet. Michael Sable is the CEO I’m going to reach out to. Yes, absolutely. Who’s running on the podcast tomorrow? No, no, I have to see who’s, which one the staff has got done. I’m recording another one here is my internet hold solid, but I will double check. [00:15:26][16.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:27] Yeah, absolutely. We’ll need to wait. It’s almost like you need Starlink. Oh, wait, you’ve got it. [00:15:31][4.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:15:32] I just switched. [00:15:32][0.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:33] To starlink while you were bumbling. Keyword bumbling, folks. Bumbling. So, well, we appreciate again, everybody sticking with us this week. It’s been a long week. We will be back in the chair on Monday, but you can hear one of our long form podcasts, which will drop on Friday. You can also hear our weekly recap, which drops on Saturday. And then we will take Sunday off and be back in. The chair on Monday, guys. So we’re going to go in. Let’s get out of here. Thanks for sticking with us all week. For Stuart Turley I’m Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow, folks! [00:15:33][0.0][908.1]