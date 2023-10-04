EU Launches Carbon Border Tax To Push Greener Global Trade
Starting 2026, EU importers and non-EU exporters will face a levy on emissions linked to their products, echoing the EU Emissions Trading System.
The carbon tax aims to promote green technologies and may exempt imports from countries with similar carbon policies to the EU.
This new system is expected to raise material and consumer prices, increase adminis…
