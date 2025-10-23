EU Faces Backlash from U.S. and Qatar Over Climate Mandates

We are facing an interesting change in the oil markets today. Oil is up after President Trump extended sanctions on several Russian oil companies, Ukraine hit several other Russian refineries, and now Saudi Aramco is looking to get serious about bringing back suspended rigs. When Saudi Aramco is going to Rig Up, that raises questions about how much spare capacity they have and whether the oil on the water is overstated.

Investing in US Energy is a good thing right now, and the closer you can get to the wellhead, the more money you can make. We are seeing that with the tech companies, and other countries are trying to guarantee their energy supplies.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] EU climate rules have caused a response from the U.S. And Qatar, not good for the EU. That and more on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. [00:00:08][8.0]

[00:00:16] EU’s climate rules have caused a response from the U.S. And Qatar issuing trade threats. You gotta love a good trade threat going on this morning and an escalating tension over global energy trade. The European Union’s push for stringent climate sustainability regulations has drawn sharp rebukes from major LNG suppliers, the United States and Qatar. Holy smokes, the CSD, the EU’s corporate sustainability due diligence directive, which is a croc of carbon taxes waiting to happen, is absolutely despicable. This directive seen by critics is a regulatory overreach applies to both the EU and non-EU firms operating in the block. This is absolutely hilarious. USL LNG exporters and US Qatar Energy. This was funny. I put this article out. It is absolutely hilarious. When you take a look at projections for the US for 2025, U.S. Volumes could hold steady or rise around 50 to 60 BCM given the expanding export capacity, and the U.S. Is expected to supply up to 70% of the Europe’s LNG. Now, remember the EU has just signed on on a deal where they are looking at getting rid of all Russian gas. Go figure this one out, but go ahead and get rid of all Russian gas. That’s 19% of your import energy right now. So go ahead and get yourself off of that. But then you’re gonna try and tax, put a carbon tax on Qatar and the United States. This is got a one-way ticket to a disaster for the EU. If you think the failure of the Germany’s economy is a litmus test or a warning bell for what’s going on in the EU, it is. This is even bigger. [00:02:22][126.3]

[00:02:23] The next story coming around the corner ties into this because the U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who I’ve interviewed four times and is one outstanding human, Qatari Energy Minister, send a letter to the EU regarding proposed corporate climate regulations. Holy smokes, Batman. I put this out, and within a few hours, Secretary Wright hits a home run. Secretary Wright and Minister Ali Kabahi. I I hope I didn’t mispronounce your name. Sent a letter to the heads of the state of the European Union member states regarding the European Union’s proposed corporate sustainability due diligence directive. Holy smokes. We want to write to you as a pivotal moment for the EU security as two of his most trusted partners of the world leading LNG producers reaffirm our deep commitment to supporting the EU. We write this in the spirit of a united in our views to express our deep concern over the continued lack of action to address the universally acknowledged serious legitimate concerns raised by the global business community regarding the corporate sustainability due diligence directive, which I call greed graft and overreach. So I think this is fantastic. Well done, Secretary Chris Wright. You again are hitting it out of the park for the United States. And again, this is going to be a graft greed tax that they’re going to tax the U.S. Folks that are going to get passed on to the US taxpayers because of taxes and everything else. This is hogwash and it’s absolutely stupidity at its finest. So well done, Secretary Wright and Minister Ali Kabahi. I apologize if I mispronounced your name. [00:04:16][113.4]

[00:04:17] Let’s go to the next story. Recent attacks on energy infrastructure in Hungary and Romania. Who did it is a huge question. On October 20th, two major explosions at the refineries in Hungary and Romania. This is critical. Halting operations and raised a widespread suspicions of coordinated sabotage. These incidents targeted facilities heavily reliant on Russian oil supplies amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Europe’s push to phase out Russian energy imports by 2028. This is absolutely despicable. There is rumors that it was the explosions aligned with Ukraine’s documented strategy of targeting Russian energy infrastructure to disrupt war funding. I’m not saying that it was Ukraine, but it sure smells like Ukraine. And it sounds like smells like the EU and the UK, the bankers trying to get World War III into NATO or warmongers trying to get this on, is what it sounds like. I’m not alleging, I’m just saying it sounds like it. Anyway, this is absolutely despicable that we have the head of Poland, I believe his name is Orbon, and he is and Hungary in actually trying to help stop the war. We need the war to end. Just draw a line in the sandbox and say let’s all go home. I like that idea. President Trump today in the White House expressed his frustration. Again, President Trump and President Putin. I have said this before. The only way that you guys are gonna end the war is to sit down in the war and say, wait a minute, we’re gonna start doing business. Let’s start doing business and end the war. Pretty simple. The Bank of London is broke. The EU is failing. They need absolutely a war to keep their funding and fear going. If you just stop and go home, the war is gonna end. This is absolutely the way the warmongers need it to keep their finances going. [00:06:34][137.3]

[00:06:35] So let’s go to the next story. Permian Basin Reliability Plan will cost every customer in the Ercot region. This is near to dear to me in my heart since this is from Texas. This is an article from Joanna Freeby on the Substack, and we recommend subscribing it. The note is in the article for you to go subscribe to her Substack. Subscribe to our Substack, theenergy Newsbeat.substack.com. It is a great resource for you. And let’s take a look at this article. Electricity is to modern civilization is what blood is to the human body. A quote from Energy Expert Lars. I again I don’t want to butcher his name, Shinakaru. I’ve reached out to him to get him on the podcast, and I’m trading emails with him right now. The truth is, much of the Earthcock grid is clogged arteries much as we do due to bad decisions. Corporate art political actors are false pretenses and job creation and tax revenues have driven what is now, despite rush for more gains, initiating a reliability for all through massive transmission lines and fishbone hearing across the country. It represents the guise of improving our grid health and future needs, but it will be off the backs of customers with little say in decisions that have already been made at the top. Bad decisions to the patch to the last bad decisions. This is really an important thing. Many of you have been reading about the transmission lines in the ERCOT, but what you are thinking, it really doesn’t concern me. They aren’t near me. Most people just want to flip the switch and the lights work. It just needs to happen. After all, that is a service we pay for, and that’s a service we expect. That’s where you’re wrong. This project affects us all in caps. Everyone with an electric meter will pay. The original price estimate at $33 billion will cost another 10 to $20 a month, depending on the how they want to recover their investment. And you know how estimates are, it’ll likely add up to be $50 to $60 more on your bill every month. That’s pretty big. We’ve got to get to a point. You’ve got AI data centers coming across. If you’re building an AI data center and you need power, give me a call. I know people, we can figure it out. I can refer you to people to help design the power coming into it. Absolutely love those kind of discussions every day. But if you’re sitting here wondering, we’ve got to be able to figure out why it is that as soon as you put a wind farm or solar panel on a grid, ERCOT has about 92 gigawatts of steady power that they have to provide. But we have over a hundred and eighty gigawatts of nameplate capacity because of wind and solar. That is a huge chunk that we’ve had to pay extra for. Add in another three point five billion dollars, I believe what the number is for the transmission lines to get the wind farms from West Texas to East Texas, and then add this money in on it. Then you have all the data centers coming in. This makes my poor head hurt trying to get a crayon from OSU to try to figure out the math. The math ain’t mathing up, and the only way that this happens is that the consumers pay more and we become like New York or California. Do you remember that great commercial? New York City, everybody in Texas is gonna be going, we’re like California, we’re gonna have high energy prices. So this is a great article, and I want to give Joanna a total shout out for this article. She did a great job. [00:10:22][227.2]

[00:10:22] Let’s go to the next story here. If you just don’t absolutely despise politicians enough now, take a listen to this. What Gavin Newsom has done. Gavin Newsom signs a bill allowing California utility companies to draw funding from state wildfire fund. This has corruption written all over it. And a move that has sparked widespread criticism. Governor Newsome has signed a historic package of bipartisan legislation. There was probably one Republican in the state that said yes, and they call it bipartisan legislation, aimed at addressing California’s escalating challenges. Among the provisions in the replenishment and expansion of the California Wildfire Fund, effectively allowing utility companies like Southern California Edison to ax the 21 access the 21 billion dollar fund, half of which is funded by state taxpayers to cover costs related to wildfires and fines. That’s the critical part. When the utilities are wrong and they’ve been fined in the past, they can now access state taxes that they then get reimbursed by federal funds, and then they can do this. This is almost like the healthcare issue that Gavin Newsom and everybody is. They have now figured out ways that they are taking and manipulating health care in California, and they’re investing billions of dollars they’re taking from the federal government and then putting it into their healthcare system. This is the exact same thing. And as a US taxpayer, President Trump, you need to shut down all funds going to California, and they can’t get their corrupt act together. They need a whole new government in California. California is now a national security risk, and Governor Newsom is 100% to blame for him being a national security risk. You’re taking a look at he’s the greatest. And now it is number one in so many places. Bad categories. This is a horrible problem. [00:12:39][136.9]

[00:12:40] Let’s go to this next story here. Russian oil keeps flowing. Sanctions don’t work as intended. This is from Irina Slav. Irina, I saw this our original article by Irina Slav on oilprice.com. And I absolutely love my weekly discussions with Irena. She is a class act. Absolutely love everything about her articles and her substack. But in this article, it is really when you important when you sit back and take a look. The latest figures paint a clear picture. In September 2025, China’s import of Russian crude climbed 4.3 month on month to 8.29 million tons, representing 17.5% of its oil intake. So President Trump, by trying to either put sanctions on India or China, are not going to impact the end of the war. It is absolutely doing nothing but doing one thing. And can you wait? I’m going to listen to see if I hear anybody say, Oh, wait a minute. No, it’s actually devaluing the dollar because India and China are now arranging to do more things outside of the US dollar. So all this is doing, lengthening the war is doing nothing than ruining the US dollar. And President Trump, you need to understand this. You can end this war by doing business with President Putin. President Zelensky is trying to drag this out because he absolutely has no clue how to end the war, nor does he want to. He is now a problem. So when you sit back and take a look, sanctions don’t work as intended. The consumers end up paying for it. And that great Joe Pesci line when they always say you always get it in the drive thru. Consumers always get it in the drive-thru on any kind of sanctions. Anyway,. [00:14:31][111.3]

[00:14:31] Let's go to the next story here.

[00:17:19] The US needs to restock the strategic oil reserve. This would save money and jobs. I don't know how Chris Wright did this. I put this out in several hours right after I put this story out. The U.S. Department of Energy today announced a new solicitation to acquire one million barrels of oil for the strategic oil reserves. This is actually very cool. Well done, Secretary Chris Wright. Again, this is the second time that I've put out an article. I know it's a coincidence, but it's I'm gonna sleep good tonight, knowing that I'm at least I'm on the right track. And Secretary Chris Wright, if you're listening to this podcast, you are on the right track when people are trying to take you down and put the art the hit pieces on politico. Keep doing what you're doing. You're the right man for the right job and great job. This is a direct quote. After the previous administration recklessly drained the SPR, the strategic oil reserve for political purposes, President Trump promised to refill and manage the national security asset with more responsibility, said Secretary Wright. Thanks to the president and Congress, we'll be able to. Begin the process of refilling the SPR with this process. We won't be complete overnight. These are ambitious and these are actions, important step in strengthening our security. This announcement delivers on President Trump to rebuild America's strategic strength and restore. Currently, the SPR only holds about 400 million barrels of its 700 million barrel capacity that President Biden pulled to win a midterm election. And that absolutely is despicable. Hats off to you, Secretary Wright. Again, not sure if you're reading my articles or not, but you are on the right track for and you are the right man for the right job. [00:19:08][109.1]

[00:19:09] Let’s go to my last story here. I’ve got a great article or a great interview coming out here. This article, ABaxx confirms growing trading activity in its North Pacific Asia and U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG futures. This one is from Joe Ray, Chief Commercial Officer at a BAX Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse. I just had the pleasure of interviewing you, and it’s in production right now. It’ll probably be going out sometime next week. This is a cool technology. Hats off to BACs Technologies Incorporated. A BAX is actually fantastic. They are doing trading. They are the owner of a BAX Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse. This is really a school. Trading volume and NADAP futures reached 960 lots in the week ending October 17th, 2025, while GOM FOB Futures reached 2,394 lots. Total LNG volume rose more than 80% from August to September. And again, this is huge. The big difference that a Bax has been able to do is they’ve got a trading house and clearing house where you can actually buy and sell LNG and oil and other commodities. Stay tuned. You’re going to be hearing more about the unique way that they’ve been able to solve this. This is energy and commodity and supply line security at its finest. Way to go over there, Joe. Thanks for sending me this article, and I do appreciate it. [00:20:47][98.1]

[00:20:47] So with that, like, subscribe, share, go to energynewsbeat.co or energy newsbeat.com or go to the energy newsbeat.substack. Take a look at our YouTube channel or anything else. Find us anywhere we can. Hey, have an absolutely outstanding day. Talk to you all soon. [00:20:47][0.0][1232.9]