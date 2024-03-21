ESG = Oil & Gas

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discussed various energy-related headlines. They covered the creation of a global synthetic natural gas coalition, Germany's dominance in the hydrogen market despite concerns about their energy policies, warnings about the nation's electrical supply amidst increasing demand, and the revelation that 70% of passive ESG funds are exposed to new oil and gas projects, highlighting investing hypocrisy. Additionally, they touched on oil and gas market updates, including crude oil inventories and a significant investment by Jerry Jones into Comstock Resources. The conversation also teased upcoming podcast episodes featuring industry experts. Overall, the discussion provided insights into current energy trends and investment activities.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:28 - Energy Giants Create Global Synthetic Natural Gas Coalition

03:41 - Deutschland: How Germany Is Dominating Hydrogen Market

07:21 - RED ALERT FOR THE NATION’S ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

09:06 - 70% of Passive ESG Funds Are Exposed to New Oil and Gas Projects

12:28 - Markets Update

13:04 - Oil slips as investors weigh Fed rate decision

13:22 - EIA: US crude inventories down 2.0 million bbl

17:41 - Outro

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Supermajor TotalEnergies, another French energy giant, Engie, and U.S. Sempra Infrastructure have announced plans to create a global coalition to support the production and use of e-natural gas (e-NG), a synthetic natural gas produced from renewable hydrogen […]

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

With 3827 kilometers of pipeline across the country, Germany is blazing a trail through the continent in terms of hydrogen infrastructure growth. Indeed, plans within the country are so far advanced that Germany is set to become […]

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Studies and press reports have been warning that our electricity supply is becoming less reliable, which means we are facing a greater chance of power outages in the future. This reliability crisis will come to […]

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A total of 70% of passive funds passed off as “sustainable” by five of the largest asset managers in the U.S. and Europe are exposed to companies developing new oil and gas projects, environmental organization […]

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rate steady and demand concerns continue to weigh. Brent crude futures for May settled down $1.43, or […]

March 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

US crude oil inventories for the week ended Mar. 15, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, decreased by 2.0 million bbl from the previous week, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration. At 445.0 […]

