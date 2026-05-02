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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
11h

Nuttall will become known as Eric $150.

It’s really tricky to predict crude prices. I don’t believe we can predict the physical control of the strait - 20% of crude and natural gas on a world basis. To think that 20% constraint, or elimination, would double the price from 3 months ago is extraordinary, perhaps a classic chicken little. We don’t have a glut of crude, but we aren’t catastrophically short either. The price elevation from 3 months ago will cut some use, but basic fuel needs aren’t likely to collapse. It is going to be rough ride as the crude market appears to be manipulated with emotion rather than basic supply-demand forces.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
11h

Agree with Jeff here, and Doomberg. Governments are the counter trade on oil right now in an effort to keep prices from skyrocketing. I’m buckled up! Get out on that backhoe or plant some more fruit trees! Whatever you do enjoy it!

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1 reply by Stu Turley
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