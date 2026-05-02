In a sobering Bloomberg TV interview highlighted in a widely shared X post today, Eric Nuttall — Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners — warned that the world is experiencing the biggest energy crisis any living person has ever seen. With Middle East oil production slashed by approximately 14 million barrels per day (bpd) due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran conflict, global inventories are plunging toward record lows, and Nuttall predicts oil prices will surge well above $150 per barrel in the coming days or weeks to ration demand.

The X post by @Mark4XX (posted May 2, 2026) summarizes Nuttall’s key points from the interview and includes the full video clip. Nuttall, who has over 25 years in energy markets, stated he went 100% oil-weighted in his fund back in January — and it is already up 44%. He described the current disruption as unprecedented, far beyond anything experienced in recent decades, including the COVID-era shocks.

The Unprecedented Supply Shock

According to Nuttall:

Middle East production is down a staggering 14 million bpd.

The world has already lost roughly 650 million barrels of production.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz reopened tomorrow, cumulative losses would climb to 1.5 billion barrels due to the backlog and time required to restart flows.

The last pre-closure tankers have now unloaded, eliminating the final safety buffer.

Cross-check: Multiple independent sources corroborate the scale of the disruption. The Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20% of global seaborne oil normally flows — has seen vessel traffic drop dramatically since the escalation of the Iran conflict in late February 2026. IEA’s April 2026 Oil Market Report noted global observed inventories fell by 85 million barrels (mb) in March alone, with a sharp 205 mb draw outside the Middle East Gulf. Production shut-ins have been estimated between 10–14 million bpd across reports, aligning closely with Nuttall’s figures.

Oil Exports

Inventory Collapse Accelerating

Nuttall highlighted:U.S. diesel stocks fell 4% in a single week; gasoline dropped 3% outside of peak driving season.

Global oil inventories are on track to hit all-time record lows by the end of May.

Cross-check: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Weekly Petroleum Status Report (data through April 24, 2026) confirms aggressive draws: gasoline stocks fell 6.1 million barrels (to 222.3 mb), and distillates (including diesel) dropped 4.5 million barrels (to 103.6 mb) in the latest reported week — the 11th straight week of gasoline draws. These align directionally with Nuttall’s cited percentages. The IEA similarly warns of continued sharp draws into April/May, pushing inventories toward multi-year or record lows.

Why $150+ Oil Is Coming — And SoonNuttall emphasized that price is the only mechanism left to ration demand more severely than during COVID. Physical markets are already signaling extreme tightness. He expects oil “well in excess of $150 per barrel in the coming days or weeks.

”Cross-check: As of May 1–2, 2026, Brent crude is trading around $108–116/bbl (with intraday volatility), already up dramatically since pre-conflict levels. Analysts and Nuttall’s own prior interviews (April 2026) have consistently flagged $150+ as the level needed for meaningful demand destruction amid the persistent supply gap.

Where will oil prices be by 2030?

Forecasting future oil market pricing is challenging, but EBC Financial Group summarizes several perspectives:

“Looking toward 2030, most analysts expect Brent to stabilise in the $60-$73 range, though forecasts vary widely depending on the pace of energy transition, OPEC+ production discipline, and demand from emerging markets. The bearish case sees prices falling toward $50 if renewable adoption accelerates, while bullish scenarios suggest potential spikes above $100 if geopolitical tensions escalate or climate policies stall. …

“Most forecasts suggest oil prices will remain relatively stable, with moderate upward or downward movement depending on supply and demand dynamics:

“EIA: Expects Brent crude to average $73 per barrel in 2030.

“International Energy Agency (IEA): Suggests prices could stabilise between $75 and $80 per barrel by 2030, influenced by new investments in fossil fuels and the ongoing shift to clean energy. [2]

“World Bank: Projects Brent at $73 per barrel in 2030, with some scenarios suggesting a possible dip as low as $60 per barrel if global fuel demand falls sharply due to climate policies.

“LongForecast: Offers a more bullish scenario, with Brent potentially trading above $100 by 2030, though this is considered less likely by most mainstream analysts.”

EBC points out several key factors traders and investors should watch closely:

“OPEC+ announcements on production targets and output cuts

“U.S. shale production and technological advancements

“Global economic data and trade policy shifts

“Adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy investments

“Geopolitical developments in key oil-producing regions”

Post-Crisis Outlook

Even after the Strait reopens, Nuttall sees a new higher floor:$80 oil as a base case.

Demand could surge 40% from restocking depleted inventories and strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs).

He views the current environment as creating a multi-year opportunity for energy equities, particularly Canadian producers.

Market Reaction and Broader Implications

Nuttall’s comments come as the market has shown some complacency despite physical realities. Energy stocks (e.g., TSX Energy Index) have performed strongly year-to-date, but he argues the full impact of the supply shock is still not priced in.

The crisis is already rippling through economies: higher input costs for households, businesses, mining, and manufacturing; potential inflation pressures; and risks to global growth if the disruption lingers.

Energy News Beat Takeaway: Eric Nuttall’s analysis is grounded in decades of experience and aligns with the latest data from the IEA, EIA, and shipping trackers. While timelines for resolution of the Hormuz situation remain uncertain, the physical supply/demand imbalance is undeniable. Investors and policymakers should prepare for heightened volatility and structurally higher energy prices in the near term.

I have been discussing the paper price of oil relative to the physical price. The issue is the balancing between demand destruction and supply. There are forced energy controls that are taking shape around the world, starting with voluntary work-from-home measures and moving to other, more imposed energy restrictions on people’s freedoms.

Food prices, and everything hinges on oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear. Wind and solar do not impact food prices, as I have yet to see a farm run successfully on batteries. Be prepared for some price shocks in just about everything.

I will be covering this more later.

Tomorrow, I am rolling out David Turver’s interview, as he has some great insights into UK subsidies and the real cost of wind.

Monday will be the Energy News Beat Stand Up and the Energy Realities with David Blackmon, Irina Slav, and Dr. Tammy Nemeth.

Next Week, Doomberg stops by the podcast, and we have other CEOs lined up.

Thank you to all of our great subscribers and patrons. Have a great weekend, and have some great family time.

Appendix: Sources, Charts, and Links

Primary Interview Source:

X Post (May 2, 2026) summarizing Eric Nuttall’s Bloomberg TV interview with video:

Key Media Coverage & Interviews:

BNN Bloomberg: “Eric Nuttall: We’re weeks away from rationing oil demand as prices rise” (May 1, 2026) → https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/2026/05/01/the-world-is-weeks-away-from-rationing-oil-demand-as-prices-rise-eric-nuttall/ bnnbloomberg.ca

Canadian Mining Report: “Eric Nuttall Warns of Historic Energy Crisis: $150 Oil Coming” (May 1, 2026) → https://www.canadianminingreport.com/blog/eric-nuttall-biggest-energy-crisis-in-history-150-oil-record-inventory-draws-and-severe-impacts-across-economy-households-mining canadianminingreport.com

Ninepoint Partners YouTube updates (April 2026 series) – multiple videos detailing the supply shock.

Official Data Sources:

IEA Oil Market Report – April 2026: https://www.iea.org/reports/oil-market-report-april-2026 (inventories, Strait impact) iea.org

U.S. EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report (week ending Apr 24, 2026): https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly/ eia.gov

EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (updated for conflict): https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/

Charts & Visuals Referenced:

Global onshore crude oil inventories (Kpler data showing 2026 draws): See chart above.

Strait of Hormuz vessel traffic before/after conflict: See map above.

Recent oil price action and TSX Energy performance: Bloomberg/BNN screenshots in interview.

Additional Context:

Financial Post / MSN: “Iran oil shock ‘worst energy crisis of our lifetime’: Eric Nuttall” (ongoing coverage).

Reuters / BOE Report: U.S. inventory draw details.

All data cross-checked against public reports as of May 2, 2026. The situation remains fluid; monitor EIA/IEA releases and shipping data for updates.Energy News Beat provides independent energy market analysis. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.