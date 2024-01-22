ER#95 - The North American grid

Highlights of the podcast00:38 - The New England grid

02:28 - The usual storms that cause damage

10:03 - The grid could be 100% renewables

11:19 - The sky is not considered renewable?

13:00 - The wind and solar

16:50 - The recommendation for a wind farm

18:56 - The government is going to take it away and put it in a repository

24:32 - The arguments that renewables boosters make

26:48 - The average person in New England

44:32 - The energy transition that morphed into the energy realities.

49:23 - The oil and gas workers

52:09 - The Portuguese utility.

53:45 - How is Germany going to generate this energy

55:38 - Micron wants to put this enormous chip building plant manufacturing plant in upstate New York

57:54 - The weight of the blades and other efficiency methods and technology.

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

David Blackmon LinkedIn

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi LinkedIn

Stu Turley LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack