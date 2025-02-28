ENB Pub Note: While this ship signing deal for two container ships may seem small, it is only one of a new class of ships that is LNG-powered. I am working on several stories, and we are finding that the LNG story is the lowest-cost path to reducing emissions in the global transportation sector. This will actually have a significant impact on geopolitical talks, finance, and the environment. As President Trump restructures the world’s economy, you will see more permanent LNG bunkering and infrastructure built. That will be critical for even looking at LNG-powered trucks and other programs.

According to EPS, the signing ceremony took place in Shanghai on February 25.

SPDB Financial Leasing is controlled by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

EPS did not provide further details regarding the agreement.

The newbuilds (HN. 0218007 and HN. 0218008) are currently under construction at Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding.

Each vessel spans 366 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and has a structural draft of 30.2 meters.

Powered by LNG dual-fuel propulsion, these ships comply with IMO Tier III emission standards, EPS said.

In July 2024, EPS signed a deal for eight firm and four optional LNG-dual fuel containerships with China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

According to VesselsValue data, these containerships are part of that deal and will serve France’s CMA CGM under a 10-year charter deal.

In December 2024, EPS completed its 300th LNG bunkering operation globally

The company has a large fleet of LNG-powered vessels, including containerships, tankers, bulkers, and PCTCs.

A spokeswoman for EPS told LNG Prime last year that EPS had 121 LNG dual-fuel vessels in total across segments.

Source: Lngprime.com

