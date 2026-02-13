Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
11h

Of the 8 billion now living on this planet, the EPA Endangerment Finding only applied to the 340 million that live in the USA, i.e., it applied to only 4% of the people on the planet. Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day.

For the other 96% of those living in poverty on this planet, the worse form of air pollution is indoor air pollution, caused by poor people burning coal, wood, dung, candles, and paraffin in badly ventilated shacks, often without chimneys.

Indoor air pollution kills and cripples on a terrible scale worldwide. It is far worse than the worst outdoor air pollution cause by the dirtiest coal station. More than 3 million people die prematurely each year from illnesses caused by indoor air pollution. These deaths are primarily linked to cooking with polluting fuels, resulting in respiratory infections, strokes, heart disease, and lung cancer.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
10h

Great summary! Monday and Wednesday are going to be awesome! I only wish I could join the livestream, but a Podcast version afterwards will have to do.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandstone Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture