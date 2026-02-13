In a significant shift for U.S. environmental policy, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) outlining the rescission of key greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles, with provisions to revoke the foundational 2009 GHG Endangerment Finding if deemed necessary.

This move, detailed in the February 2026 document, responds to evolving economic realities, policy changes, and market trends that have rendered previous regulations outdated and burdensome.

The analysis projects massive cost savings for manufacturers and consumers while acknowledging trade-offs in emissions and technology adoption.

The RIA builds on recent legislative actions, including the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), which prematurely ended several Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits aimed at boosting electric vehicles (EVs), such as the 30D credit for battery electric vehicle (BEV) purchases and the 45W for leasing.

Additionally, the Congressional Review Act (CRA) disapproved California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) regulation, further dismantling state-level mandates for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). These changes, combined with declining consumer interest in EVs—evidenced by surveys from AAA, Gallup, and JD Power highlighting concerns over high costs, range anxiety, and policy uncertainty—form the core rationale for the rescission.

Scientifically, the EPA’s models, including OMEGA for light- and medium-duty vehicles and HD TRUCS for heavy-duty ones, incorporate updated projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) 2025.

Key assumptions include lower fuel prices, reduced EV subsidies, and a consumer willingness-to-pay based on a 2.5-year payback period for fuel savings, aligning with empirical studies showing partial undervaluation of long-term benefits. The analysis evaluates four scenarios (A1-A4), factoring in variables like oil prices and energy sector dynamics, where EV charging demand is now overshadowed by surging electricity needs from data centers.

Legally, the action aligns with the Clean Air Act and executive orders emphasizing regulatory relief. By removing GHG standards entirely, the EPA aims to eliminate compliance costs tied to ZEV technologies, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), and infrastructure. While non-GHG standards (e.g., for criteria pollutants) are retained, the potential revocation of the Endangerment Finding could broaden the deregulation, undermining the basis for GHG regulations across sectors.

Economically, the RIA forecasts net societal savings ranging from $180 billion to $920 billion (in 2024 dollars, discounted at 3%) over 2027-2055, depending on the scenario. These savings stem primarily from avoided vehicle technology costs ($1.09-$1.14 trillion), lower EVSE investments ($200 billion), and reduced operational expenses like fuel and maintenance. However, it notes unmodeled risks, such as potential non-compliance in heavy-duty sectors, where manufacturers might limit sales of high-emitting vehicles or pivot to hybrids.

This rescission marks a pivotal moment in U.S. energy policy, prioritizing affordability and market-driven innovation over mandated electrification. As the energy landscape evolves with lower fuel prices and robust thermal power economics, stakeholders from automakers to fleet operators stand to benefit from reduced burdens.

Impacts on EVs, Coal, and Natural Gas Power Plants

The rescission is poised to significantly slow the forced adoption of electric vehicles. Without federal GHG standards and diminished IRA incentives, EV market penetration could drop by 5-14 percentage points by 2030, according to studies cited in the RIA, such as those from Princeton’s ZERO Lab and BloombergNEF. Manufacturers will face less pressure to invest in costly BEV technologies, potentially leading to lower vehicle prices but flatter EV sales growth. For consumers wary of high upfront costs and infrastructure limitations, this means more choices in traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, though it may delay advancements in battery tech and charging networks.

For coal and natural gas power plants, the outlook is more favorable. The RIA highlights that EV-related electricity demand represents less than 1% of total U.S. consumption by 2030, dwarfed by data center growth (projected at 600 TWh incremental demand). By reducing the push for EVs, the policy eases strain on the power sector, strengthening the economics of thermal resources. The OBBB’s repeal of solar and wind incentives further bolsters coal and gas viability, potentially reducing retirements of these plants and enhancing their role in baseload power. This could lead to fewer regulatory hurdles for fossil fuel generation, as revoking the Endangerment Finding might limit future GHG controls on power plants.

Implications for Consumers and Grid Stability

Consumers stand to gain substantially from this policy shift. The RIA estimates average per-vehicle cost reductions of $2,330-$2,420 across nearly 470 million new vehicles sold through 2055, translating to lower purchase prices and operational savings amid projected lower fuel costs (e.g., gasoline potentially $0.73 cheaper per gallon in low-oil scenarios). Small businesses, including those in manufacturing and transportation, will see relief from compliance burdens, with potential ripple effects like increased hiring or wages as capital is freed up.

On grid stability, the rescission offers a stabilizing influence. With muted EV adoption, incremental charging loads remain minimal, avoiding added pressure on an already strained system amid data center expansion.

The policy supports thermal power’s reliability, projecting lower peak demand growth (from 1.67% back toward 0.65% without heavy EV mandates) and fewer risks of blackouts or infrastructure overloads. Overall, this could enhance energy security and affordability, though it may come at the expense of long-term environmental goals.

