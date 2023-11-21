Enviva, the world’s largest biomass energy company, is near collapse
The forest biomass energy industry took a major hit this month, as Enviva, the world’s largest producer of wood pellets — burned in former coal power plants to make energy on an industrial scale — saw catastrophic third quarter losses. Enviva’s stock tanked, its CEO was replaced and the company seems near collapse.
Founded in 2004, Enviva harvests forest…
