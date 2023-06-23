ENI, VAAR AGREE TO BUY NEPTUNE ENERGY IN $4.9 BLN DEAL
ACQUISITION WILL INCREASE ITALIAN GROUP'S NATURAL GAS EXPOSURE AND BOOST ITS ROLE AS SUPPLIER TO EUROPE.
MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) – Italy’s Eni and its Norwegian unit Vaar have agreed to buy private-equity backed Neptune Energy in a deal valuing the assets of the gas and oil producer at $4.9 billion including debt, the two groups said on Friday.
The acquisition, which is expected to be completed at the start of next year, is one of the biggest oil and gas d…
