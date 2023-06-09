Eni Inks Deal to Build Hybrid Renewables-Gas Plant in Kazakhstan
Eni SPA entered into an agreement with Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) to build a 250-megawatt (MW) hybrid renewables and gas power plant in the Zhanaozen, Mangystau Region of Kazakhstan, the Italian state-owned energy company said Thursday.
The hybrid power plant will be the first of its kind in the Central Asian nation, Eni said in a press release. The …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.