(WO) – Eni announced the acquisition of Chevron interests, including operatorship, in the Indonesian Blocks named Ganal PSC (Chevron 62%), Rapak PSC (Chevron 62%) and Makassar Straits PSC (Chevron 72%), in the Kutei Basin, offshore East Kalimantan. Eni already has a 20% interest as non-operator in the Ganal and Rapak Blocks.