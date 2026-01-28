Energy Wars: How Oil and Geopolitics Collide. ⁨Robert Bryce Stops by the Energy News Beat Podcast.

Robert Bryce is an author and movie producer, and he has a great Substack at Robertbryce.substack.com. We consider him a national treasure, and he holds nothing back in this great interview. We explore the world to see how energy, oil, and geopolitics collide.

As we release this podcast, US Ships are approaching Iran, and oil prices are responding.

The main topics discussed in this Podcast are:

1. The role of energy, particularly oil, in global geopolitics and conflicts:

- The transcript discusses how targeting electrical grid infrastructure has been a common military tactic in major conflicts like the Iraq wars, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the situation in Venezuela.

- Controlling energy resources and infrastructure is seen as a key strategic objective in these conflicts.

2. The “dark fleet” and Venezuela’s involvement in circumventing sanctions:

- The discussion touches on Venezuela’s relationship with Russia and China, and how they have been using a “dark fleet” of tankers to move oil and bypass sanctions.

- This highlights how energy trade and financial mechanisms are being used to counter geopolitical pressure.

3. The shift towards a “Western Hemispheric energy powerhouse”:

- There is discussion about the Trump administration’s efforts to align the energy resources of the Western Hemisphere, including shale, oil sands, and Venezuela’s heavy crude, under a framework that prioritizes reliable, low-cost supply.

- This is seen as a potential challenge to OPEC’s influence.

4. The challenges facing the transition to renewable energy and electrification:

- The transcript touches on the growing demand for electricity, the constraints on the power grid and natural gas supply, and the difficulties in rapidly scaling up new energy infrastructure.

- There is a discussion about the role of natural gas, data centers, and new technologies like reciprocating engines in meeting this growing energy demand.

5. The performance and challenges of the electric vehicle (EV) market:

- The transcript discusses the significant financial losses incurred by legacy automakers in their efforts to compete with Tesla and enter the EV market.

- This is seen as an example of the industry misjudging the market and customer demand for EVs.

Check out Robert Bryce on his Substack:

I think Robert’s head exploded sometimes when we were talking. He is a real professional and pivots effectively.

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the podcast:

1. “We didn’t go into Venezuela again because they export bananas. This is about oil. It is always about oil.”

- This quote from Robert Bryce succinctly captures the underlying motivation behind the geopolitical actions in Venezuela.

2. “Essentially every major conflict that the US military has been involved in since really since World War II, targeting electrical grid infrastructure has been part of a the military tactics.”

- This quote highlights the historical precedent of using energy infrastructure as a strategic target in military conflicts.

3. “We’ve never seen a power plant being included in part of this spoils of war.”

- Bryce’s comment on the inclusion of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Russia-Ukraine conflict settlement discussions underscores the unprecedented nature of this development.

4. “We’re becoming, I fear, too dependent on a single fuel for the power grid. And it is a just-in-time fuel.”

- This quote from Bryce expresses concern about the growing reliance on natural gas for electricity generation and the potential vulnerabilities it creates.

5. “Why doesn’t Jim Farley still have a job? I just don’t understand.”

- Bryce’s rhetorical question about the Ford CEO’s continued employment highlights the perceived mismanagement of the company’s EV strategy.

6. “Nobody loves me, but my mother, but she could be jiving, too.”

- This quote, attributed to BB King by Bryce, serves as a humorous and insightful commentary on the challenges of maintaining objectivity and humility in the face of one’s own work.

“Venezuela is about the oil not bannanas or coconuts” “The Biden Administration was one biscuit short of being a Muppet.” Stu was referring to the Swedish Chef Muppet

Thank you, Robert, for stopping by the podcast. We look forward to your next stories.

