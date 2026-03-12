Energy Under Siege

A wild day on the Energy News Beat Stand Up. - We even play a short from Former Prime Minister Lizz Truss as I just finished recording her podcasts with Rey Trevinio on a joint podcast with the Crude Truth and Energy News Beat. That episode airs tomorrow, and PM Truss is a class act, and you will love her attitude.

The first story covering China, and how it impacts California, is a twist for a National Security Challenge that we will have with our Great Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and our fantastic Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

1. Global Energy Supply Disruptions

China is halting gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel exports due to supply constraints in the Strait of Hormuz

Impact on major fuel importers, including Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia

Tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing “tanker war” concerns

2. Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Response

The East-West pipeline’s role in bypassing Persian Gulf disruptions

Increased exports through the Red Sea port of Yanbu as a mitigation strategy

3. U.S. Government Energy Policy

President Trump’s release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to stabilize global markets

Implementation of a $20 billion maritime reassurance program led by insurance firm Chubb to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

4. Domestic U.S. Energy Politics

Trump’s potential use of the Defense Production Act to override California regulations

Plans to reactivate idle offshore oil platforms in California

Tensions between federal energy goals and California’s climate policies

5. Energy Security Concerns

California’s energy security challenges

Questions about foreign influence (Chinese research) in state climate policies

6. Energy Market Analysis

Stock performance analysis of major energy companies (Valero, Venture Global, EQT, Cheniere Energy, Chevron, etc.)

7. UK Energy Independence

Interview with former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss discussing Britain’s path to energy self-sufficiency through fracking and North Sea oil and gas resources

Prime Minister Lizz Truss stops by the Podcast this morning for Tomorrow's show.

You will instantly love Prime Minister Truss

1.China Halts Fuel Exports Due to Supply Crunch in Strait of Hormuz

In a dramatic response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, China has ordered its major oil refiners to suspend exports of key refined fuels, including diesel and gasoline. This move comes amid severe disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil transit that handles a significant portion of the world’s crude shipments. The strait has been effectively closed to most commercial traffic following military actions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, leading to a sharp drop in crude oil inflows to Asia’s largest importer.

With China’s refining sector facing reduced throughput and potential domestic shortages, Beijing is prioritizing internal supplies, a decision that could ripple through global energy markets.

Who Will This Impact? Key Recipients of China’s Fuel Exports

As one of Asia’s top fuel exporters, China’s decision will hit regional markets hardest. In 2025, the country exported around 41 million metric tons of clean oil products, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Major recipients include neighboring countries like Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam and the Philippines, which rely on Chinese supplies to meet domestic demand and support industries like petrochemicals and shipping.

The halt exacerbates an already tightening Asian fuel market. Singapore’s bunker hubs have curtailed supplies, South Korea’s petrochemical sector has declared force majeure on naphtha contracts, and Japan—dependent on Middle Eastern crude for 90% of its needs—may tap its strategic petroleum reserves.

Refining margins across the region are surging, potentially leading to higher fuel costs for end-users in these economies. Globally, this could deepen fuel scarcity, with analysts predicting a “flow-driven supply shock” that disrupts trade balances and pushes prices upward.

Notably, the suspension does not fully apply to all fuel types. Bonded marine fuel exports—used for refueling international vessels—and supplies to Hong Kong and Macau are exempted, along with bonded jet fuel.

This means marine diesel, a critical component for global shipping, may continue in limited volumes, mitigating some impacts on international maritime trade. However, non-bonded diesel exports are included in the halt, which could still strain supplies for land-based transport in importing countries.

Potential Ripple Effects on U.S. Markets: Focus on California and the West Coast

The U.S., as a whole, is largely insulated from this development due to its status as a net energy exporter since 2019. The US only imports 2% of it’s oil or productcs that are impacted by the Strait of Hormuz, and that 2% goes to California.

However, the West Coast, particularly California, stands out as more vulnerable. The state has seen multiple refinery closures in recent years due to stringent environmental regulations aligned with its net-zero ambitions by 2045.

These policies, including aggressive decarbonization targets and restrictions on fossil fuel infrastructure, have reduced in-state refining capacity, forcing California to import about 8-17% of its gasoline supply.

While direct U.S. imports from China are minimal, the broader Asian supply squeeze might indirectly affect California by increasing competition for remaining cargoes. Other U.S. markets, like the East Coast or Midwest, remain better shielded by pipeline networks and proximity to Gulf refineries.

2.Saudi Arabia’s Pipeline Investment Pays Off

Background on the East-West Pipeline: A Strategic Asset

Constructed in the 1980s amid fears of disruptions in the Persian Gulf, the East-West Pipeline spans approximately 1,200 kilometers from Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil fields near Abqaiq to the western port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. Originally designed with a capacity of around 5 million barrels per day (bpd), the pipeline has undergone significant expansions and is now capable of transporting up to 7 million bpd of crude oil.

Of the 7 million bpd capacity, around 2 million bpd is allocated to domestic refineries in the west, leaving approximately 5 million bpd available for export—a significant volume that helps stabilize global supplies amid the blockade.

The Current Crisis: Hormuz Blockade and Its Ripple Effects

The conflict erupted on February 28, 2026, with coordinated U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, prompting Tehran to declare the Strait of Hormuz closed to all traffic.

Iranian forces have enforced this blockade through attacks on vessels, including drone strikes and missile assaults, effectively halting tanker movements.

Traffic through the strait, which normally sees dozens of ships daily, has dwindled to near zero, with Iran vowing to maintain the closure until the war ends.

This disruption has sent shockwaves through energy markets, with oil prices surging and global supply chains strained. Saudi Arabia, which typically exports around 6 million bpd through Hormuz, faces potential losses of hundreds of millions of barrels if the blockade persists—Nasser estimates close to 350 million barrels could be disrupted overall.

However, the East-West Pipeline has allowed the Kingdom to pivot swiftly, ensuring that a substantial portion of its output continues to flow.

Yanbu as the Safety Valve: Ramping Up Exports

Yanbu has quickly become the focal point of Saudi’s export strategy. Loadings at the port have more than doubled since the crisis began, averaging 2.2 million bpd between March 1 and 9, 2026, compared to February levels.

The port’s two terminals—Yanbu North and Yanbu South—have a nominal capacity of about 4.5 million bpd, though market sources suggest effective throughput is closer to 4 million bpd.

Experts note that Yanbu could handle between 4 and 5 million bpd, providing a crucial outlet for Saudi crude.

3.Two Tankers Struck in the Middle East: Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf

This marks the latest in a wave of strikes amid the broader “Tanker War of 2026,” which has seen at least 17 non-Iranian merchant ships targeted since late February, primarily in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz.

4.Trump Opens SPR for Emergency Release: A Bold Move Amid Global Oil Turmoil

In a decisive response to skyrocketing oil prices triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, President Donald Trump has authorized the release of 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This marks the largest drawdown under his administration and is part of a historic international effort coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to stabilize global energy markets. As energy costs surge due to disruptions in key supply routes, this action aims to provide immediate relief to American consumers and the economy.

Details of the Release

The Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed that the release will begin next week, with the 172 million barrels distributed over approximately 120 days at planned discharge rates.

This equates to roughly 1.43 million barrels per day entering the market, helping to offset the loss of global supply. The U.S. contribution represents about 43% of the IEA’s total coordinated release of 400 million barrels from member nations’ reserves—the largest such action in the agency’s history.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized that the move is designed to “tide the world over” while U.S. military operations work to resolve the crisis.

The administration has also pledged to replenish the SPR with up to 200 million barrels within the next year, potentially at no additional cost to taxpayers through strategic acquisitions when prices stabilize.

Current SPR inventory stands at around 415 million barrels, or about 58% of its maximum capacity of 714 million barrels.

This release will draw it down further, but officials argue it’s a necessary step given the severity of the supply shock.

5.U.S. Taps Chubb to Lead Trump’s $20B Insurance Plan for Hormuz Shipping

Enter the Trump administration’s $20B reinsurance facility. Chubb will act as the lead underwriter, issuing policies to eligible vessels, while the DFC provides a sovereign backstop—essentially government reinsurance—to share the burden with other American insurers.

This isn’t charity; it’s a calculated push to get tankers moving again, backed by a presidential directive that went into effect immediately.

By de-risking the exposure, the program aims to restore confidence and flow, preventing further spikes in global energy prices that have already surged due to the crisis.

A Boon for U.S. Investors: Stability and Growth Opportunities

For investors tuned into the energy sector, this development spells opportunity. First off, Chubb itself stands to gain. As the lead player in this high-profile, government-backed initiative, the company benefits from a de-risked environment that enhances its capital efficiency and risk-adjusted returns.

7.Trump to Invoke Emergency Law for Offshore Oil Producer Sable – Can the Feds Intervene to Save the Refineries?

In a bold move amid escalating global oil tensions, President Donald Trump is set to invoke the Defense Production Act—a Cold War-era authority—to override California state regulations and fast-track operations for Sable Offshore Corp. This decision targets the reactivation of idle offshore oil platforms off the southern California coast, aiming to bolster domestic crude supply during a tightening global market squeeze.

The plan, revealed by sources familiar with the matter, underscores the administration’s aggressive stance on energy independence, especially as conflicts like the ongoing war with Iran disrupt international supplies.

Sable Offshore, a Houston-based firm, has long eyed the revival of these platforms, which could potentially add significant barrels to daily output. However, stringent state permitting hurdles and environmental mandates have stalled progress for years. By leveraging the Defense Production Act, Trump aims to preempt these local barriers, declaring the restart a matter of national security to ease the crude crunch.

8.Why California Has an Oil and Gas Crisis… and China’s Involvement

This last one is a Huge story, and I would like to challenge Secretary Scott Bessent to do his magic on California and follow the money. It seems like leadership has ties to China, and if anyone could find the bread crumbs, Secretary Scott Bessent could.

