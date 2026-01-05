Energy Trends in 2026 - And we are starting off with Venezuela, EVs and CBAM

The Energy Realities team of David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley kicks off 2026 with a bang! This is a wild ride, and we are off to the Energy Realities Races in 2026.

00:00 Introduction

02:09 Dr. Tammy Nemeth looks to kick off energy trends in Canada and the Oil markets

05:00 David Blackmon Venezuela

06:29 Irina Slav - Common Sense

09:34 David - Battery Advancements

11:18 Stu Turley - batteries must be recyclable, and it will take Billions to get Venezuelan oil moving

14:57 If North Korea, Democrats, or Republicans who allegedly took money grumble, it means you’re on the right track.

15:26 Trillions spent on the energy transition, only to have higher costs

22:07 EVs and Norway

30:55 Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive

34:33 Orsted and Equinor

43:26 Climate action faces key tests

1. Energy trends and outlook for 2026:

- The impact of the situation in Venezuela on the global oil market and Canada’s oil exports. The Monroe Doctrine is in full effect

- The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and its expansion to more industries

- Challenges facing the energy transition, such as the viability of new battery technologies and the reliability of renewable energy sources like wind and solar

2. Geopolitical and economic issues:

- Tensions between the US, Canada, and the EU

- Concerns about corruption and fraud in China’s electric vehicle industry

- The potential impact of the US taking action in Venezuela on Chinese investments in South America

3. Energy policies and their effects:

- The differences in electricity prices and affordability between Democratic-led and Republican-led states in the US

- The unintended consequences of renewable energy policies, such as increased electricity costs for consumers

4. Specific energy-related news and developments:

- Legal challenges by offshore wind companies against the US government’s suspension of offshore wind projects

- The decline in oil prices in 2025 and OPEC’s efforts to manage the resulting glut

The transcript covers a wide range of energy-related topics, from geopolitics and policies to technological developments and market trends, providing a comprehensive discussion of the key issues facing the energy sector in 2026.

Irina Slav

International Author writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria

David Blackmon

Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stuart Turley

President and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host