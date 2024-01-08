ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #93 - GREEN SUBSIDIES

01:25 - The Financial Times

02:21 - The science was settled on climate change

04:05 - The price is a decline in industrial output in industrial activity

05:42 - The attack is on all cars.

07:14 - 8000 projects trying to attach to the grid

08:23 - The US employment reports overstated 39,000 jobs in 2023

09:55 - The US Treasury

14:42 - The drop in Germany's industrial production and their emissions and electricity consumption.

16:13 - Increasing the prices and costs to ratepayers.

19:00 - The EVs are incapable of providing the change in the energy transition.

19:37 - The microchip problem is going to be accentuated.

21:27 - The American petrochemical industry

24:57 - The World Grid

25:40 - The direct subsidies

26:25 - The Institute for Energy Research did a thing about federal energy subsidies for fiscal year 2022

27:54 - The subsidies that go to the renewable industry

30:35 - The UK is doing with offshore wind

34:05 - Governments use green subsidies for one or more following purposes.

36:03 - The United States with respect to energy have to do with the low income assistance.

42:24 - The farmers protesting

44:40 - The hydrogen corridor

45:53 - The UK wants to mix it in with the regular natural gas

46:28 - World Economic Forum announced that they're now going to have a worldwide water shortage

48:41 - The fed will not be able to control inflation

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi

Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

