ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #93 - GREEN SUBSIDIES
01:25 - The Financial Times
02:21 - The science was settled on climate change
04:05 - The price is a decline in industrial output in industrial activity
05:42 - The attack is on all cars.
07:14 - 8000 projects trying to attach to the grid
08:23 - The US employment reports overstated 39,000 jobs in 2023
09:55 - The US Treasury
14:42 - The drop in Germany's industrial production and their emissions and electricity consumption.
16:13 - Increasing the prices and costs to ratepayers.
19:00 - The EVs are incapable of providing the change in the energy transition.
19:37 - The microchip problem is going to be accentuated.
21:27 - The American petrochemical industry
24:57 - The World Grid
25:40 - The direct subsidies
26:25 - The Institute for Energy Research did a thing about federal energy subsidies for fiscal year 2022
27:54 - The subsidies that go to the renewable industry
30:35 - The UK is doing with offshore wind
34:05 - Governments use green subsidies for one or more following purposes.
36:03 - The United States with respect to energy have to do with the low income assistance.
42:24 - The farmers protesting
44:40 - The hydrogen corridor
45:53 - The UK wants to mix it in with the regular natural gas
46:28 - World Economic Forum announced that they're now going to have a worldwide water shortage
48:41 - The fed will not be able to control inflation
Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi
Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
