ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #92 - Energy Trends in 2024
01:17 - Energy restriction by geopolitical influences
04:40 - The governments want something different than what the people want
10:20 - Natural disasters
11:14 - Biden administration tried to keep this quiet
14:22 - The energy transition agenda
17:20 - The UK is going to be importing more energy
21:01 - Election year in the United States
23:26 - The expansion of BRICS
26:26 - The president of BRICS this next year.
33:13 - The European markets
35:02 - The EU used new sustainability and climate
37:50 - The Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast
39:09 - The pace of mergers and acquisitions
41:20 - The Canadian government and Mexico
Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi
Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
