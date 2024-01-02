Energy News Beat

ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #92 - Energy trends in 2024
Jan 02, 2024

ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #92 - Energy Trends in 2024

01:17 - Energy restriction by geopolitical influences

04:40 - The governments want something different than what the people want

10:20 - Natural disasters

11:14 - Biden administration tried to keep this quiet

14:22 - The energy transition agenda

17:20 - The UK is going to be importing more energy

21:01 - Election year in the United States

23:26 - The expansion of BRICS

26:26 - The president of BRICS this next year.

33:13 - The European markets

35:02 - The EU used new sustainability and climate

37:50 - The Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast

39:09 - The pace of mergers and acquisitions

41:20 - The Canadian government and Mexico

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi

Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

 

