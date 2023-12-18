ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #91 - COP 28, coming home
Highlights of the Podcast
01:00 - The initial proposal for the COP 28
03:45 - Exploding with Al Gore and Lurch
05:48 - The head of Oak Park
09:22 - The IAEA report for coal for 2023
11:04 - The UK will impose a carbon tax on certain manufactured goods
13:07 - The EU provides a lot of money to the various countries
15:36 - This is a political left-wing political insurgency
17:58 - The other really big European groups
21:28 - The oil and gas companies
25:24 - The UK researchers stated
33:09 - There is another new global climate finance
37:30 - The UAE and as the president
Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi
Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
