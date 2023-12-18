Energy News Beat

ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #91 - COP 28, coming home
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Dec 18, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

01:00 - The initial proposal for the COP 28

03:45 - Exploding with Al Gore and Lurch

05:48 - The head of Oak Park

09:22 - The IAEA report for coal for 2023

11:04 - The UK will impose a carbon tax on certain manufactured goods

13:07 - The EU provides a lot of money to the various countries

15:36 - This is a political left-wing political insurgency

17:58 - The other really big European groups

21:28 - The oil and gas companies

25:24 - The UK researchers stated

33:09 - There is another new global climate finance

37:30 - The UAE and as the president

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi

Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

