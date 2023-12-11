ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #90-Venezuela wants Guyana’s oil

Highlights of the podcast:

01:02 -Guyana is standing on its own

02:08 -Hess and Chevron

02:50 - Guyana's 11 billion barrels in reserves

05:41 - Inflation rate in Venezuela

08:37 - Financial assistance from China

11:51 - CapEx investment into new wells

13:43 - The Monroe Doctrine that's been in effect in the United States for 200 years

17:55 -The Permian and our other basins

22:15 - BRICs and OPEC Plus are going to play into the Brazilian oil markets

29:36 - Offshore Guyana is a major focal point of the capital budgets

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi

Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

David Blackmon LinkedIn

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi LinkedIn

Stu Turley LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack