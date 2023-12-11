ENERGY TRANSITION EPISODE #90-Venezuela wants Guyana’s oil
Highlights of the podcast:
01:02 -Guyana is standing on its own
02:08 -Hess and Chevron
02:50 - Guyana's 11 billion barrels in reserves
05:41 - Inflation rate in Venezuela
08:37 - Financial assistance from China
11:51 - CapEx investment into new wells
13:43 - The Monroe Doctrine that's been in effect in the United States for 200 years
17:55 -The Permian and our other basins
22:15 - BRICs and OPEC Plus are going to play into the Brazilian oil markets
29:36 - Offshore Guyana is a major focal point of the capital budgets
Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi
Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
