Energy Transition episode #59 - EIA versus OPEC

Energy Realities

After 94 Episodes of the Energy Transition, the name was changed to Energy Realities. No holds barred, and physics and humanity matter. The gang has fun, and listeners can engage with the team on the weekly live broadcast. Contact any of the hosts to ask questions, and check to see if you would be a great fit to be a guest on the show.

Hosted by:

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

Tammy Nemeth, International Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, UK, Canada @thenemethreport

Irina Slav is an international author for oil prices, substacks, and others, writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

David Blackmon is the principal at DB Energy Advisors, an energy author, contributing author for Forbes, and podcast host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Stu Turley, CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host Energy News Beat https://energynewsbeat.co/

