Energy Transition #93 - Filmed Live On YouTube on January 8, 2024
Highlights of the podcast:
01:25 - The Financial Times
02:21 - The science was settled on climate change
04:05 - The price is a decline in industrial output in industrial activity
05:42 - The attack is on all cars.
07:14 - 8000 projects trying to attach to the grid
08:23 - The US employment reports overstated 39,000 jobs in 2023
09:55 - The US Treasury
14:42 - …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.