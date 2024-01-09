Energy Transition #92 - Filmed Live On YouTube on January 2, 2024
Highlights of the podcast:
01:17 - Energy restriction by geopolitical influences
04:40 - The governments want something different than what the people want
10:20 - Natural disasters
11:14 - Biden administration tried to keep this quiet
14:22 - The energy transition agenda
17:20 - The UK is going to be importing more energy
21:01 - Election year in the United …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.