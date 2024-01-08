Energy Transition #91 - Filmed Live On YouTube on December 18, 2023
Highlights of the podcast:
01:00 - The initial proposal for the COP 28
03:45 - Exploding with Al Gore and Lurch
05:48 - The head of Oak Park
09:22 - The IAEA report for coal for 2023
11:04 - The UK will impose a carbon tax on certain manufactured goods
13:07 - The EU provides a lot of money to the various countries
15:36 - This is a political left wing politic…
