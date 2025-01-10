Energy Security Under Fire: Biden’s Regulatory Impact

In this joint podcast, Stuart Turley and David Blackmon provide an in-depth analysis of U.S. energy policies under the Biden administration, focusing on offshore drilling bans, regulatory challenges, and their implications for long-term energy security. The discussion addresses critical topics such as the energy transition, the reliance on foreign supply chains for essential minerals, and the role of regulatory frameworks in shaping the energy landscape. Highlighting the need for balanced energy solutions, they explore the potential of nuclear power, the impact of environmental lobbying, and the complexities of global energy geopolitics. The episode concludes with expert insights and resources from David Blackmon’s extensive work in the energy sector.

Stuart Turley [00:00:08] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News podcast. My name’s StuTurley, President CEO of Sandstone Group. Today is a special treat because this is a joint by gas with David Blackmon on his the energy question here. I have a few questions we’re going to go through here. And I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for the Biden administration. It’s not Joe Biden because he’s not running the show. He doesn’t even know if he has an ice cream in his pants or not. I guarantee you. David Blackmon is here today. Welcome, David. How are you?

David Blackmon [00:00:47] Just lovely and happy to be here. Appreciate the invitation.

Stuart Turley [00:00:50] I’ll tell you what, this is going win out on both of our channels. And I can. I just have really enjoyed all of your Substack blackmon.substack.com all of your interviews, all of your articles. You just written a Forbes article. Tell us about your Forbes article, because this discussion is about the overreach of the Biden administration as he’s walking out the door. Tell us what.

David Blackmon [00:01:15] Yeah, So the piece I posted today at Forbes addresses Biden’s massive offshore drilling ban that spans 625 million acres, which, by the way, folks, is 100 million acres more than the size of the Louisiana Purchase and 100 million acres bigger than the states of Texas and Alaska combined. That’s how big this is. It’s it’s insane. It’s insane. He’s setting for into perpetuity setting aside the entire Atlantic Coast, the entire Pacific coast, the eastern third of the Gulf of Mexico, and most of the Bering Sea off the north slope of Alaska, off limits to exploring for what we know already without even doing much drilling is pretty sizable mineral wealth. And if you do any real exploration, there’s there’s no question, for example, that the massive energy oil resources of the North Slope extend into the Bering Sea. There’s just no question about it. And everyone knows it. And it’s probably billions and billions of barrels of oil up there waiting to be explored. Russia is exploring their part of the Arctic, and we should be, too, because we don’t know. Now you know, how much longer oil and gas and coal are going to provide 80% of our primary energy needs in this world. We spent $3,040 trillion over the past 15 years trying to subsidize this transition into existence. And that number hasn’t been reduced at all. There has been no transmission despite transmission, despite all that spending, most of it funded with debt. And so we may be 5000 years from now, future generations of Americans may still need oil and gas to keep their houses warms and their air conditioning running and their cars going. We just don’t know. So there’s no reason to do this. It’s a stupid move. And on top of being a destructive man and and President Trump yesterday promised to ban it. So we’ll see if he can do it.

Stuart Turley [00:03:14] Here’s where I want to get into that question. There’s two things. A, it stifles energy security. We’re seeing pipelines and undersea cables cut all over the world right now. I mean, we’re just seeing and Taiwan just had their phone cables cut yesterday or Sunday. And so when you sit back and take a look, the Baltic Sea is just going nuts with all these cables and everything else you and I have laughed about. UK is now Norway is wanting to cut the interconnect because they’re tired of doing giving away their energy, their green energy, hydro electric. And so it’s about energy security. He is tubed our long term energy security.

David Blackmon [00:04:02] Yes. Yeah. I mean, every movie’s made in this administration for four years has had the impact of lessening America’s energy security. Mean start with his pillaging of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, cutting it to half its capacity purely to try to impact the midterm elections. And that was all that was about. And that’s disgusting.

Stuart Turley [00:04:24] The Chevron deference. You did a such a great job covering that. A There’s a couple of things that I like about you. A, you’re a Texan. B, you’ve always said physics and fiscal responsibility matter to the grid. The grid does not care one way or the other. And when we sit back and take a look, if President Trump comes in, executive orders will only get you so far on two ways that Biden administration has just tubed our energy security. The EPA, with Lee Zeldin coming in, is going to be phenomenal. I’m trying to get him on a podcast. I want you to ask some questions. Of him. And that is, you know, when we sit back and go. Regulatory issues and killing regulations. President Trump, I loved it when he was got that $100 billion investor standing there and he goes, how about 2 billion? Hey, he pulled out his Guido and goes, Hey, I bet you billion. And I’m like, Go, go, go. Well, he’s only going to be limited in the regulatory issues by being able to dismantle that. The Chevron deference that you covered is now in a year’s process. And we’ve had all the Obama and Biden judges are going to hold that process up. How bad is this going to be through the leg legal and regulatory issues? Does that make sense?

David Blackmon [00:05:45] Well, it’s going to be tough. I mean, it’s always hard to rescind regulations. The ones that Biden’s people made final over the last six months of 2024 can be repealed by Congress. If you can get the votes in the House and Senate to do it. A simple majority so fathers can rescind any regulation that went final over the last six months of the administration.

Stuart Turley [00:06:07] For my part, I’m holding my breath until they’re blue because.

David Blackmon [00:06:10] And by the way, that’s that’s hundreds of regulations. In 2017, Congress, when when Trump had majorities in both houses, I did use that Congressional Review Act 20 some odd times, I think 24 times. So, I mean, you know, it can be really a productive exercise to do that. And they implemented hundreds of awful regulations, dozens of which negatively impact energy security. So Congress should go after every one of them. But for those that went final prior to that period of time, you’re going to have to go through the full regulatory process under the Administrative Procedures Act, which is very complex and time consuming, can lead to a lot of litigation by these left wing environmental groups who are, you know, the Biden administration is throwing billions of dollars into their coffers with these IRA subsidies that the Biden administration has just been as the one EPA guy that was caught on hidden camera saying throwing gold bars off the Titanic to these organizations and they’ll all file lawsuits. And and that’s what will happen when Trump tries to reverse Biden’s ban, is they’ll file lawsuits and they’ll have to go through the courts. And it’s never been tested up to the Supreme Court. This provision in the of what is it called the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953. Section 12 contains language that gives presidents the power to to do these bans. But the clear language, the clear intent of the language is that it be done only for military purposes or during times of national emergencies. It’s clear what the language, the congressional intent was, but it’s never been tested all the way up to the Supreme Court. And several presidents have done these bans. Sadly, President Trump himself did one under this section in 2017 as a gift of 2019 because Rick Scott wanted it for offshore Florida. So, you know, unfortunately, there’s that precedent. And but you’re right that the Supreme Court’s doing away with the Chevron deference. Right. And possibly make a difference, maybe not related to this since it’s an executive order. But when you’re talking about rescinding these regulations, most of them use that Chevron deference as a foundational basis for being able to do those things. So over the next 5 to 10 years, we’re going to see a lot of court cases go up to Supreme Court challenging some of these awful regulatory actions, including the decision in 2007 by the Supreme Court that allows EPA to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant, which it clearly is not a permit. So all those things are now in jeopardy. But it’s that’s.

Stuart Turley [00:08:47] A game changer if they could get that one argued. Because last time I checked, my plants do better. And David, I just ordered when I got my backhoe this year I have a backhoe now and I’m building a I’m diverting all the water from my.

David Blackmon [00:09:01] The only guy I know that owns his own backhoe.

Stuart Turley [00:09:04] You know, Hey, I got to build a bunker. But one of the funny things is I’m also putting in a greenhouse and I’m putting in all these other things. But you sit back and take a look. When I ordered in my indoor seating thing, it came with instructions. And it was it was actually for growing pot. And I’m like, I’m not growing pot. But it said CO2 is plant food. So if you’re a plant, if you’re growing hemp, it’s okay if you’re growing, but it’s okay to consider CO2 plant food. Every huge plant food thing is CO2 is good. And I don’t get it. I understand CO2 is good for the plants. And I’ve enjoyed my conversations with Greg Wright Stone, who’s over there at the head of the CO2 coalition. And the man’s brilliant. I guess I agree with him.

David Blackmon [00:09:56] The books are fantastic.

Stuart Turley [00:09:58] So why when we sit back and. Take a look. President Trump has dug Burgum. He has. You and I both have interviewed. Chris Right. Chris Right. Is one of the coolest guys on the planet. And then you have Lee Zeldin. If Trump is going to keep his political commitment to cutting consumer energy by half in his first year. These three guys got about a minute in order to get that done.

David Blackmon [00:10:27] Yeah, that’s not going to happen. I don’t know why Trump keeps saying that. I mean, you know, you’re really not going to be able to do that, but you are going to be able to greatly enhance U.S. energy security in our ability to wean ourselves off of foreign imports of energy. And, you know, it’s just it’s everything. And the other thing is to liberate our energy imports from supply chains controlled by China. I mean, that’s that’s. Yeah. You know, more than any other aspect of the damage the Biden administration has done is to render our country as a vassal state, basically to China for our energy needs by, you know, all of these minerals like lithium, like antimony, cobalt, tungsten. You just go down the list of that we have to have for these batteries and solar panels and wind energy applications. They’re all coming into our country on supply chains controlled by China.

Stuart Turley [00:11:24] So antimony is used in munitions as well. If I remember.

David Blackmon [00:11:27] It’s it’s integral to tungsten, steel and all sorts of military applications. Okay. And we’re importing 80% of it currently. We finally got yesterday the final permit for an antimony of domestic antimony, well allowed in Idaho, operated by Perpetua Resources. I wrote about that too, and I knew I had 14 years just to get the permits, folks. And it’s going to be another three and a half years before the thing goes live. Okay, so you’re talking 18 years to get one antimony mine going in the United States. That has to change. If you’re if you’re really going to do this energy transition, which I don’t think we’re really going to do, but if you’re really going to do it, you’ve got to be able to start up a bunch of new ones.

Stuart Turley [00:12:12] There’s there’s no way the energy transition and net zero net zero is a wealth transfer scheme. The energy transfer is not going to happen because you don’t have a baseload physics and fiscal responsibility matter. We’ve killed we’ve essentially killed a nuclear because of the green lobbyists have done them in as well. And the green lobby is don’t realize that they would stand a better chance if they promoted nuclear as a baseline rather than natural gas air. But that’s gonna happen. Well, that’s.

David Blackmon [00:12:50] It. Yes, they would care about that if their concern was the environment. Okay. But their concern is not the environment. No, they all these green groups have sold out to the wind and solar industries and the electric vehicle companies. They get billions and billions of dollars in funding from those industries. They are just clients of those rent seeking industries that have to have all these federal taxpayer subsidies because their business models don’t work. And it’s just a big, huge transfer of wealth. That’s all that’s happening here. So they don’t give a damn about the environmentalists don’t care about the environment anymore. Sierra Club is not an environmental organization. It’s a wealth transfer organization.

Stuart Turley [00:13:29] I think the last true environmentalist was Dr. Patrick Moore when he was one of the co founders. I love Dr. Patrick Moore. I’ve enjoyed my two podcast with him and when he was the.

David Blackmon [00:13:43] Greenpeace founder for those Who Don’t Know.

Stuart Turley [00:13:45] Yes. And he bailed out after it got hijacked. And what a great man. I just I loved him. I want to ask this. So we’ve got critical minerals that we need anyway, Don Donald Trump Jr is just landed in Trump force one in Greenland, in Greenland. And I got to admit, you know, President Trump, I love you and I think it’s fantastic. I’d love to interview you someday and having Donald trump jr go to Greenland even if it’s for podcast and pictures is just way cool because the image of Trump Force One landing is a trolling move today.

David Blackmon [00:14:28] I would love to see that.

Stuart Turley [00:14:29] We wouldn’t treat Greenland better than Denmark because Denmark just takes everything out of it, gives them nothing we would be able to really take and make that the 51st, 52nd state because I think there’s going to be the 51st.

David Blackmon [00:14:46] No, there’s not going to be a state attack. Alberta, though, if we can just annex Alberta, that would be awesome.

Stuart Turley [00:14:52] Wouldn’t that be great? I love Alberta.

David Blackmon [00:14:54] I am ignoring Texas.

Stuart Turley [00:14:56] Yes, North Texas. Man. Wouldn’t. Me phenomenal, man. You know, you got to hand it to President Trump for being a troll master. That man control I’ve never seen. He can’t. And sometimes when he terms comes back around, I get infuriated for him saying something stupid. But it turns around 15 minutes later and that something stupid triggered something else that was actually pretty good. So I’m not going to play chess against President Trump or President Putin. Never in my life would I have expected to. All of a sudden, Putin being the guy that promoted Christianity and Russia first. Putin’s not the bad guy in the.

David Blackmon [00:15:36] Ukraine is destroying it. Ukraine government is destroying Christianity in their country.

Stuart Turley [00:15:42] And in Putin, Brezhnev and Reagan promised that Naito would never go any further. And so the pipeline mess in the EU is real and it is a huge thing. Just Syria. David just got it’s Assad tossed out because he did not put in a pipeline for the U.S.. Go figure that one out. You heard it here.

David Blackmon [00:16:11] The one that’s going to run from Qatar up to Bulgaria and then tie into the Russian pipeline system going into continental Europe.

Stuart Turley [00:16:18] Yeah, but it was going to be trading in the US Petro dollar and it’s now not. Yeah. Oops. I wonder who stopped that.

David Blackmon [00:16:27] That probably was a big if a big motivator of that. Yes.

Stuart Turley [00:16:30] So when you sit back and take a look at that whole mess over there, energy security matters. Well, David, how do people find you?

David Blackmon [00:17:21] I'll tell you what, I really highly recommend your substack

Stuart Turley [00:17:21] I’ll tell you what, I really highly recommend your substack I steal all your I mean I talk about all your articles all the time on our podcast, the Energy News beat podcast.

David Blackmon [00:17:31] But I have my own sources. I steal from like Jimmy Stewart at the US Oil and Gas Association, for example.

Stuart Turley [00:17:37] Well, you know, and I want to give a shout out to Irina suave.substack.com, as well as Tami Nemer. They are also great participants in the energy reality that you and I, I really am not worthy to be on that panel and I.

David Blackmon [00:17:53] Know oil I’m not either where I mean they’re two such incredibly smart and funny individuals. I me every time I read anything the arena writes I just laugh constantly.

Stuart Turley [00:18:05] I stop whatever I’m doing and I turn on her read feature because she reads it in her Bulgarian accent and I get my Irina Fix anytime she puts it out there. I really got to go subscribe to her. And and I’ll tell you what, Tammy Nemeth is just a class act and she just kind of like me. Never know what country she’s going to be in.

David Blackmon [00:18:28] Well, that’s right. But, you know, we’re really fortunate to be on email chains with them because both of them give me so many great references to absurdities to write about. Tammy is just a wealth of that kind of information all.

Stuart Turley [00:18:40] David, thank you very much. And we’ll be putting this out on both of our channels. So thank you for stopping by the podcast today.

David Blackmon [00:18:46] Thank you. It’s always a pleasure to keep up the great work, man. Hey, to build an empire over there.

Stuart Turley [00:18:51] I don’t know about that.