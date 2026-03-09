Energy Security Replaces Net Zero

The Iran Conflict is having a massive global ripple that is turning into Energy Chaos. With Qatar cutting production, it will be weeks, if not months, before 20% comes back online, and the EU is in a meltdown over Russian gas, what to do next, and what the world leaders’ next move is as far as energy is concerned?

You will not want to miss this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley.

1. Energy Security vs. Net-Zero Targets The transcript emphasizes a significant shift in priorities, where energy security concerns are now outweighing net-zero emissions targets. This reflects consumer demand for reliable energy supplies and highlights how the EU’s energy management has created increased dependence on external sources, particularly following disruptions to Russian energy supplies.

2. Infrastructure Development Challenges There’s substantial discussion about the difficulties countries like Canada face in developing new natural gas export infrastructure. Political and environmental obstacles are creating barriers to expanding energy capacity, and the transcript underscores the need for international cooperation through organizations like the International Energy Agency (IEA) to address supply disruptions.

3. Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Markets The transcript covers how Middle East conflicts—particularly tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel—directly impact global oil and gas supplies and pricing. It also discusses the role of Lloyd’s of London in insuring tanker traffic through critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, which is essential to energy security.

4. Renewable Energy Transition Feasibility There’s a debate about whether renewable energy sources like wind and solar can realistically replace fossil fuels, especially during the current energy crisis. The discussion includes concerns about increased costs and supply chain disruptions that could slow the renewable transition.

5. Political Responses and Policy Dynamics The transcript explores how the energy crisis is shaping policy decisions across the UK, EU, and Canada, including potential government interventions like strategic oil reserve releases to stabilize prices.

03:00 Energy Security vs Net Zero

05:00 LNG and Europe

08:00 Canada’s reluctance to build out more LNG

12:00 Strategic Oil Reserves and Oil Prices

19:00 Geopolitical Tensions and Tanker Traffic

24:00 Heavy traffic through the Strait of Hormuz,

32:00 The role of Green Energy

39:00 The role of green energy party and Germany

