Energy Security is Center Stage

It is a wild news cycle, and Energy Security is in every single news story - Buckle up. The gang from Bulgaria, the US, and the UK is rolling. We are going to talk about the top energy topics rolling around the world. We were live on YouTube and LinkedIn, and we tried X. The LinkedIn feed gave us warnings, so we had to cancel the X feed.

So next week we will only be live on Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon, and my YouTube Feeds.

It was also wild that I showed David the numbers from my YouTube feed, which showed we had 1,000 live viewers, but only 23 were on the screen. It is sad that the live systems can’t all get along, or they hide the truth from people. I will be shopping on other platforms, and if Substack gets stronger on live, we might move to a live on Substack in the future if you all prefer. We are very grateful to Elon for buying X, but it sometimes seems like we take 3 steps forward and 2 back. LinkedIn just seems not to like publishing the truth, so we will leave that one alone.



1. Energy Security & Geopolitical Risks

The discussion centers on critical energy security challenges, particularly the vulnerability of global oil supplies. Key concerns include the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disruptions to oil tanker traffic in the Red Sea (potentially involving Houthis), and the impact of regional conflicts on energy markets. Canada’s lack of a strategic petroleum reserve is highlighted as a significant vulnerability.



2. Nuclear Power & Europe’s Energy Policy

A major focus is Europe’s energy strategy, specifically:



Ursula von der Leyen’s acknowledgment that abandoning nuclear power was a strategic mistake

Germany’s nuclear phase-out and its consequences

The role of ideology and politics in shaping these decisions

The need to reconsider nuclear energy as part of Europe’s energy mix

3. Oil & Gas Industry & Investment

The transcript discusses:



The depletion of existing oil reserves and the need for continued exploration and production

Technological innovation, including AI and advanced drilling techniques

3he importance of sustained investment in the fossil fuel industry

4. Geopolitics & Global Energy Markets

The broader geopolitical context affecting energy, including the influence of the U.S. and other countries on energy policies and security.



5. Censorship & Platform Bias

The hosts address challenges with social media platforms (LinkedIn, X) regarding streaming and perceived censorship, particularly on energy and climate-related topics.

We are extremely grateful to all of the readers on Substack, patrons, and sponsors!

Tomorrow, David Blackmon and I have two podcasts. One with the Doomberg, and the other with the CEO of the new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, whom we are thrilled to visit with. That is a great win for the United States and Texas, as it is designed to refine oil from the Permian Basin. That is energy for Americans produced by Americans.

You have heard me say before, “Energy Security starts at home, Energy Dominance is displayed through your exports, and California, the UK, and the EU are examples of energy dependency.”

Buckle up, we will have a great week.



Check out Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:





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For Irina Slav