Energy Security and Energy Dominance Matter

This was a lot of fun with Ron as we covered his latest earnings reports from Liberty Energy, and the exciting direction for Liberty in the AI and Data Center space.

In fact, as we were talking, I got the idea to have Ron on the podcast with Jon Brewton, CEO of Data2. We are starting a new series on AI in oil and gas companies, and we will keep you posted as we schedule this podcast.

1. Liberty Energy’s Business Transformation

The company is evolving beyond traditional oilfield services into power generation. A significant highlight is their 1 gigawatt power development agreement with Vantage Data Centers, which includes a 400 MW firm reservation for 2027. This shift represents a strategic diversification that offers more stable and predictable revenue streams compared to the volatile oil and gas sector.

2. Global Energy Security and Challenges

The discussion emphasizes the critical importance of abundant, affordable, and reliable energy globally. The transcript addresses energy security challenges in regions like California, New Zealand, and Australia, highlighting how different energy sources—including coal—play a vital role in ensuring energy stability. North American energy supply and export potential are positioned as valuable assets in this context.

3. Philanthropic Impact Through the Bettering Human Lives Foundation

Liberty Energy’s foundation is working to improve lives in Sub-Saharan Africa by transitioning households from cooking over open fires to using clean-burning LPG stoves. This initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to connecting energy access with improved quality of life and economic well-being.

4. AI and Technology Integration

The company is actively deploying artificial intelligence across multiple business operations, including logistics, equipment maintenance, and hydraulic fracturing job execution. The focus is on achieving cost savings, improving efficiency, and extending equipment lifespan through technological innovation.

Ron was having some trouble with the video speed on his end, but the sound came through fantastically.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Revenue: $4.0 billion (down 7% from $4.3 billion in 2024, reflecting softer industry completions activity amid oil-market uncertainty).

Net income: $148 million, or $0.89 fully diluted EPS (down from $316 million / $1.87 EPS in 2024).

Adjusted EBITDA: $634 million (down 31% from $922 million).

Adjusted net income: $25 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI): 13% — a key highlight given the challenging environment.

Shareholder returns: $77 million returned via dividends ($53 million) and share repurchases (~1.5 million shares retired for ~$24 million). Cumulative repurchases since 2022 now represent 16% of shares outstanding, with ~$270 million authorization remaining.

Q4 2025 Highlights

Revenue:

$1.0 billion (up 10% YoY from $944 million and up 10% sequentially from Q3).

Net income: $14 million, or $0.08 fully diluted EPS (vs. $52 million / $0.31 EPS in Q4 2024 and $43 million / $0.26 EPS in Q3 2025).

Adjusted EBITDA: $158 million (up 1% YoY, up 23% sequentially).

Adjusted net income: $8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

The quarter showed strong operational execution that beat analyst expectations significantly on both revenue and EPS.

Balance sheet remained solid: $28 million cash, $247 million total debt, and $281 million total liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Operational and strategic notes (key themes CEO Ron Gusek is likely to emphasize):

Continued expansion of simulfrac offerings with dedicated customers and AI-driven asset optimization/digiTechnologies, which cut maintenance costs per unit of work by ~14%.

Share

Strong “flight to quality” in completion services.

Major pivot/growth platform: Liberty Power Innovations (LPI) — onsite/distributed power and energy storage solutions targeting AI data centers and large power loads. This includes the Forte modular generation platform, Tempo power-quality system (for AI workload fluctuations), and potential Chorus grid-optimization tech.

In the earnings release, Liberty announced a 1 GW power development agreement with Vantage Data Centers (anchored by a 400 MW firm reservation for 2027 delivery) and a 330 MW power reservation/preliminary energy services agreement for a Texas data-center expansion (phased start in late 2027/2028). These use LPI’s tech and position the company for resilient, high-return power-as-a-service revenue.

Long-term target: Accelerate to ~3 GW of distributed power projects by 2029, capitalizing on surging U.S. power demand (AI, onshoring, electrification) amid grid constraints.

Dividend: Raised 13% to $0.09 per share (effective Q4 2025); declared for payment on March 18, 2026.

CEO Ron Gusek’s tone in the release was upbeat on execution and positioning: Liberty evolved from a premier completions provider into a “diversified energy technology and power infrastructure platform” well-placed for both completions-cycle recovery and the “generational surge” in power demand.

Important Recent News Items (Post-Earnings, as of March 26, 2026)Convertible notes offering (very recent — announced March 25, 2026): Liberty proposed (and quickly upsized/priced) ~$475 million (initially $450 million, with option for $50 million more) of 0% convertible senior notes due 2032. Proceeds are for general corporate purposes (widely seen as funding LPI power growth). Shares dipped ~5-7% on the announcement, typical for dilution concerns, but the move underscores confidence in the power platform.

One power deal setback: The 330 MW Texas data-center reservation/ESA mentioned in the earnings release was terminated after the developer modified and delayed the project (reported ~March 23). The Vantage 1 GW deal remains intact; management has framed the overall pipeline as robust.

Power strategy momentum: Analysts (e.g., BofA upgraded to Buy in February with a higher price target) and investors (new positions from funds like Signia Capital and Goodlander) have highlighted LPI’s growth runway from data-center power demand. The 2025 Annual Report (released March 5) reinforces the “technology-driven” shift into power solutions.

Stock has performed post-earnings strongly (up significantly in the weeks after the January beat) amid the power narrative, though it remains sensitive to oilfield activity and broader energy sentiment.

Check out Liberty Energy https://libertyenergy.com/

Watch for Ron Gusek and Jon Brewton on a Future Podcast

I have already sent the e-mail to Ron’s Team to help get the next podcast scheduled with Jon Brewton, Founder and CEO of Data2. This will be fantastic to help kick off our series on AI in the oil and gas marketplace.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

A shout-out to our New Sponsor, Data2 - We will be running an AI Centered Series and have lots of data rolling out!. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

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