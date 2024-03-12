Energy Realities - "Political Extremism" -LIVE - Ask the panel questions

Today, the international panel covers the increasing political extremism, what to expect, and how it can impact energy. Live on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube. Tammy Nemeth, Irna Slav, David Blackmon and Stu Turley are live! - Tune in and ask questions. Heckling is extremely welcome! #podcast #energytransition #netzero @davidblackmon6807

Tammy, Irina and @davidblackmon6807 for the pannel.

Critical Links:

https://irinaslav.substack.com/

https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/

Highlights of the Podcast:

02:04 - Scientists want $50 billion for a Glacier Curtain

04:58 - Climate Change Committee's net zero plan involves pumping compressed CO2 with 500 Hiroshima bombs in the ground every year

07:43 - Operation GasBuddy

10:09 - EU wants fossil fuel sector to help pay to combat climate change

14:25 - Next-generation EVs will be cheaper to produce than gas cars by 2027

17:20 - The reality of nature

21:02 - The next stage of political extremism

24:06 - A group of activists lobbied the government to ban fossil fuel advertising in city areas

29:14 - About the idea of treason

31:59 - The developing world on mining

36:22 - About political extremism

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

David Blackmon LinkedIn

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Stu Turley LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack