Energy Realities - "Political Extremism" -LIVE - Ask the panel questions
Today, the international panel covers the increasing political extremism, what to expect, and how it can impact energy. Live on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube. Tammy Nemeth, Irna Slav, David Blackmon and Stu Turley are live! - Tune in and ask questions. Heckling is extremely welcome! #podcast #energytransition #netzero @davidblackmon6807
Tammy, Irina and @davidblackmon6807 for the pannel.
Highlights of the Podcast:
02:04 - Scientists want $50 billion for a Glacier Curtain
04:58 - Climate Change Committee's net zero plan involves pumping compressed CO2 with 500 Hiroshima bombs in the ground every year
07:43 - Operation GasBuddy
10:09 - EU wants fossil fuel sector to help pay to combat climate change
14:25 - Next-generation EVs will be cheaper to produce than gas cars by 2027
17:20 - The reality of nature
21:02 - The next stage of political extremism
24:06 - A group of activists lobbied the government to ban fossil fuel advertising in city areas
29:14 - About the idea of treason
31:59 - The developing world on mining
36:22 - About political extremism
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
